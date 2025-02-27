Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Franz Wagner, Bradley Beal and Jamal Murray)
Looking to bet on the prop market on Thursday night?
There are five games in the NBA, including a marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. EST.
I have a player prop for that matchup, as well as a bet for Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, who has suddenly turned his season around this month.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of my favorite props for tonight’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 27
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Franz Wagner OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Jamal Murray OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
- Bradley Beal OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Franz Wagner OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-120)
The Golden State Warriors have been going with some smaller lineups with Draymond Green at the center position as of late, and that makes them a little vulnerable on the glass.
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner enters this game averaging 5.7 rebounds per game, but he’s picked up at least six boards in six of his last seven matchups.
Since the start of February, Wagner is averaging 6.3 rebounds per game across 11 games.
Jamal Murray OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jamal Murray is a steal against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday:
No team in the NBA has allowed more points per game to the point guard position than the Bucks (26.0 points per game), putting Jamal Murray in a great spot for Denver on Thursday night.
Murray is coming off a pair of down scoring games (19 and 16 points in his last two appearances), but he’s still averaging 21.1 points per game for the season. It’s also worth noting that the Nuggets star has shot the lights out from 3 recently, hitting four or more shots from beyond the arc in four straight games while shooting 60.0 percent from deep over that stretch.
He should take advantage of a weak Milwaukee defense against the guard position, especially since the Bucks rank 21st in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season.
Bradley Beal OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal has been rolling over his last three games since returning to the starting lineup, and he’s cleared 27.5 points, rebounds and assists in six consecutive games.
Over that stretch, Beal is averaging 24.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Suns. He should be able to have a big game against a New Orleans defense that has been in the bottom-10 in the NBA in defensive rating all season long.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.