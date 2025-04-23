Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland and Derrick White)
More NBA playoffs means more player props to bet on April 23.
The final three Game 2s take place on Wednesday, with some of the top seeds in the playoffs looking to pick up wins at home before the series shift in Game 3:
- Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
- Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets
- Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers
There are a bunch of stars in action, and I am eyeing four player props for these three games, including a pick for a man who is known as “Playoff Jimmy.”
Let’s break ‘em down!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 23
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jimmy Butler OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
- Paolo Banchero OVER 26.5 Points (-110)
- Derrick White OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
- Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Jimmy Butler OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
Jimmy Butler scored 25 points in Game 1 against Houston, taking 19 shots and six free throws to help lead Golden State to a road win.
Since the end of the regular season, Butler has really flipped the switch as a scorer, putting up 24 or more points in each of his last five games. He also played over 40 minutes in the Game 1 win for the Warriors.
If Butler’s usage remains this high, he’s a must bet as a scorer for a Golden State team that doesn’t have many options on offense after him and Steph Curry.
Houston has done a good job limiting the Warriors’ scoring this season, but if Butler is going to put up around 20 shot attempts, he’s going to be in the mix to score 23 or more points every night.
Paolo Banchero OVER 26.5 Points (-110)
Magic forward Paolo Banchero was magnificent in Game 1 against Boston, scoring 36 points while shooting 14-for-27 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Even though he had 36 points, the rest of the Magic had just 50 points combined – and 23 of those came from Franz Wagner.
Banchero is going to be relied on heavily once again on Wednesday, and it’s worth noting that during Orlando’s playoff run last season, he averaged over 21 shot attempts per game.
He may hit that number or higher again this postseason, as he appears to be the only effective offensive player this No. 27 Orlando offense has against Boston.
Banchero also dominated against any defender not named Jrue Holiday, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Orlando run a ton of pick-and-rolls to get the All-Star forward in the right matchups in this game.
Paolo is the only player I’d trust on the offensive end for Orlando when it comes to player props.
Derrick White OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
Celtics guard Derrick White went off in Game 1, shooting 10-for-18 from the field and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.
Yet, his points prop is once again set well below his season average on Wednesday. White finished the regular season averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting a solid 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.
He also scored 14 or more points in seven of his final 10 games of the regular season. With Jayson Tatum struggling with his shot in Game 1, and Jaylen Brown coming off a knee injury that cost him the end of the regular season, White is worth a look as a secondary option that should get double-digit shot attempts in Game 2.
Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Cavs guard Darius Garland knocked down 5-of-9 shots from beyond the arc in Game 1, and he hit a dagger late in the fourth quarter that really sealed the win for Cleveland.
Now, he’s set at just 2.5 3-pointers made in Game 2 despite shooting 40.1 percent from deep during the regular season, averaging 2.8 made 3s on 7.1 attempts per game.
In each of his last four games where he’s attempted at least nine 3-pointers, Garland has made at least four in all of them. If his usage remains the same in Game 2, he’s a steal at this number.
Miami was just 16th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game during the regular season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.