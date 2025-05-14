Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle, Brunson)
Wednesday’s NBA playoff action could mark the end of multiple playoff series, as the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are both just one win away from a trip to the conference finals.
Bettors can obviously wager on a side or total in the Knicks-Boston Celtics and Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors matchups, but I’m looking to the prop market for some of my favorite bets on Wednesday.
Specifically, I’m eyeing two Knicks in the market, including big man Karl-Anthony Towns. With Jayson Tatum injured for Boston, Towns could end up having a huge game on the glass, as he’s played heavy minutes for New York and Boston is down its best rebounder in Tatum.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these prop plays for the Game 5 action tonight.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 14
- Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (-120)
- Julius Randle OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-105)
Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jalen Brunson is a steal at this number once again in the playoffs:
In 10 playoff games this season, Jalen Brunson has 80 total assists, picking up seven or more dimes in nine of his 10 games.
Yet, oddsmakers continue to set the Knicks star at just 6.5 assists in the prop market against the Boston Celtics.
Brunson has cleared this line in three of the four games in this series, dropping 12 assists in a huge Game 4 win on Monday night. He’s averaging 8.0 assists per game in the playoffs, a step forward from the 7.5 assists per game he averaged last postseason.
Oh, and Brunson set a career high in assists per game (7.3) during the regular season in the 2024-25 campaign. So, he’s been pretty consistent when it comes to hitting seven or more dimes.
Lastly, in the playoffs, Brunson is averaging 12.9 potential assists per contest. For a player that has the ball in his hands as much as the Knicks point guard, this bet is a no-brainer in Game 5.
Julius Randle OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
Julius Randle has been awesome in the playoffs, averaging 23.3 points per game over nine games, and he’s coming off a 31-point showing in a huge Game 4 win over Golden State.
Randle is averaging 16.8 shots per game in the postseason, shooting an impressive 48.3 percent from the field while knocking down 34.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He’s been everything the Timberwolves hoped for when they traded for him this past offseason.
Randle’s points prop has gone from 19.5 to 21.5 ahead of Game 5, but he’s scored 22 or more points in seven of his nine playoff games and three of the four games in this series.
Golden State’s lack of rim protection has been an issue when it comes to guarding Randle, and I don’t expect the three-time All-Star to slow down in Game 5 with a chance to close out the series.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-105)
Could KAT have a huge game on the glass in Game 5 against Boston?
Towns averaged an impressive 12.8 rebounds per game in the regular season, and he’s backed that up with some strong play in the playoffs, averaging 11.6 rebounds per game across 10 games.
However, Boston isn’t the best rebounding team, and Tatum is arguably the squad’s top overall rebounder. Al Horford lacks some size when it comes to dealing with KAT, and Kristaps Porzingis has not looked himself during this series due to an illness.
As a result, Towns has picked up 13, 17, 15 and 11 boards in the four games in this series.
I think Towns could be in line for his fourth game with 13 or more boards with Tatum out, especially since the C’s will have to adjust some defensive coverages since Tatum had spent a lot of time as the primary defender on Towns.
KAT has cleared 12.5 boards in four of his last five games, averaging 19.1 rebound chances per game in the playoffs.
