Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle)
A nine-game NBA slate on Wednesday leaves bettors with a ton of opportunities in the prop market, especially with some huge matchups on the docket.
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns continue their push for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference tonight, while the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder face off in a potential NBA Finals preview. Plus, the Denver Nuggets are aiming to pick up their first win of the 2024-25 season against the Minnesota Timberwolves later in the night on ESPN.
These are just a few of the intriguing matchups for Wednesday’s slate, and I have four player props that I’m considering for the action.
Durant is the target of one of them and a pair of former All-Star big men also have made their way onto the list for March 12.
Here’s a breakdown of each of these prop picks for a huge day in the NBA.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 12
- Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 Points (-125)
- Anfernee Simons OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
- Julius Randle OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
- Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-110)
Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 Points (-125)
Even against a tough Houston Rockets defense, I love Durant’s points prop on Wednesday night.
KD is averaging 26.9 points per game this season, shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range. He’s also cleared 25.5 points in six of his last eight games while taking 19.0 shots per game.
On top of that, Durant dropped a smooth 37 points back in February against this Houston team. With the Suns fighting for a play-in tournament spot, KD is a great bet at this number.
Anfernee Simons OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
The New York Knicks are 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage this season, so Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons should have a field day from the outside in this matchup.
Simons is shooting 37.1 percent from deep in the 2024-25 season, and he’s made four or more shots from deep in four of his last six games, attempting at least 10 shots from beyond the arc in each of them.
In addition to that, Simons is averaging nearly one more 3-point attempt per game since the start of February. He’s one of my favorite prop targets on Wednesday.
Julius Randle OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Julius Randle may be undervalued in the prop market for the Timberwolves:
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-0 since Julius Randle returned from injury, and the All-Star forward has stuffed the stat sheet in a big way since coming back.
Over this five-game stretch, Randle is averaging 17.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, putting up 13 or more rebounds and assists in four consecutive matchups.
Overall, Randle is averaging 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season. He’s seen his potential assists per game jump to 9.8 over this five-game stretch, and I expect him to have a big role with the Denver Nuggets likely down Aaron Gordon (doubtful) on Wednesday night.
Randle has 13, 19, 19 and 17 rebounds and assists in his last four games, so this number feels like a bit of a discount on Wednesday, especially against a Denver team that ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Randle recorded 13 and 14 rebounds and assists in his first two meetings with Denver this season, dropping seven dimes in both of those matchups.
Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-110)
After a really slow start to the 2024-25 season, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has been on fire as of late, averaging 22.9 points per game in his 17 games since Feb. 1.
Adebayo has 11 games with 20 or more points over that stretch, including each of his last four contests where he’s scored 22 or more points.
The Heat are in desperate need of proven offense, and Adebayo has given it to them recently while taking 16.2 shots per game since Feb. 1. This is a major step forward, as he’s only averaging 14.1 shot attempts per game for the season. I love the Heat star to clear this line on Wednesday night.
