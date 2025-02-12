Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and Trae Young)
All 30 NBA teams are in action on Wednesday night, leaving bettors with hundreds of choices in the prop market.
So, how do we narrow it down?
Well, yours truly has previewed every single game for SI Betting right here, where I’ve included game and props picks. But, I’ve also decided to single out a few of my favorite props as well.
On Wednesday, I’m targeting a few Western Conference stars in Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant as well as newly-crowned All-Star Trae Young against the New York Knicks.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props for tonight’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kevin Durant OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
- Jimmy Butler OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
- Ausar Thompson OVER 16.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)
- Trae Young OVER 9.5 Assists (-125)
Kevin Durant OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
This bet for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant may be the best bet on the board in the prop market given the price.
Durant is shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range this season, averaging 2.4 made 3s per game. However, he’s taken a few more shots from deep as of late, clearing 2.5 made 3s in six of his last eight games.
Over that eight-game stretch, KD is averaging 3.5 made 3-balls on 7.1 attempts per game (49.1 percent from 3). He knocked down three of his four shots from deep on Tuesday night.
Jimmy Butler OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jimmy Butler is a great target in the prop market:
Jimmy Butler has been terrific since making his Golden State Warriors debut, scoring 25 and 20 points while attempting 12 shots in each game.
The bigger key to Butler’s success? He’s getting to the line a ton – something we grew accustomed to when he was dominating in Miami. Butler has 28 free throw attempts in his first two games in Golden State, making him a great bet to clear this prop when it’s set at less than 20.5 points.
The Dallas Mavericks are ravaged by injuries right now, missing Dwight Powell, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Anthony Davis in their frontcourt.
Butler should have no problem getting to the rim on Wednesday night, and I think he’s in line for yet another 20-point game.
Ausar Thompson OVER 16.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)
We’re starting to see Detroit Pistons former lottery pick Ausar Thompson flash some of his insane athletic talent, as he’s averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over his last 12 games, clearing 16.5 rebounds and assists in each of his last six games.
Over that six-game stretch, Thompson is up to 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He’s undervalued at this number on Wednesday.
Trae Young OVER 9.5 Assists (-125)
When Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young plays at Madison Square Garden, we bet on him.
Young has 10 or more assists in two of his three games against the New York Knicks this season, and New York (dead last in opponent 3-point percentage) should leave some Hawks shooters open for Young to find on Wednesday night.
Young is averaging 11.4 assists on 21.1 potential assists per game this season, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to hitting this prop.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.