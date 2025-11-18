Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Desmond Bane, Anfernee Simons)
A six-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday is highlighted by the potential season debut of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has been upgraded to questionable for the first time this season as he works his way back from sciatica.
James is one of the four players that I’m targeting the prop market on Tuesday, as there are a ton of interesting picks to consider.
Can Orlando Magic star Desmond Bane continue to pick up the slack with Paolo Banchero out? Will Dyson Daniels be able to clear his assist prop against a tough Detroit defense with Trae Young out?
I have plays for both of those players and much more for Tuesday’s action.
Here’s a look at the best props for Nov. 18 in the NBA!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
LeBron James OVER 4.5 Assists (-116)
Based on this prop, it seems like oddsmakers expect James to be on some sort of minutes limit on Tuesday, but I'm buying him to clear this line against the Utah Jazz.
Last season, James averaged 8.2 assists per game even though he played half of the year alongside Luka Doncic. So, this line is well below what his usual average is, and he's taking on a Utah team that is dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game (29.8).
James should still have a big ball-handling role for the Lakers even with Austin Reaves and Doncic playing so well, as he's one of the greatest passers in NBA history. This line is way too low for the four-time league MVP in his season debut.
Desmond Bane OVER 19.5 Points (-112)
This season, Bane is averaging just 16.5 points per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from 3, but he's picked things up as of late.
Over his last six games, Bane is averaging 20.0 points per game, scoring 22 or more points in four of those matchups. He does have one game in that stretch with just six points, but he's put up 19 and 26 in the two games that Banchero has missed while taking 18 and 20 shots in those matchups.
The volume is key for Bane, and it could go up even more on Tuesday with Jalen Suggs (questionable) also on the injury report.
Bane is one of the better 3-point shooters in the league, so it's only a matter of time before he starts to climb out of his early-season slump. I think he's worth a look against Golden State, even though the Warriors rank seventh in the NBA in defensive rating.
Anfernee Simons OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+121)
I love the matchup for Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
Simons is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers on 6.9 attempts per game this season (39.6 percent), and now he takes on a Brooklyn team that ranks 18th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 28th in opponent 3-point percentage.
Simons has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in seven games this season, and I think he’s a buy-low candidate after playing just 12 minutes in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
This game could get out of hand in a hurry, which could lead to a few extra shots from deep for the Celtics guard. Simons has attempted at least six shots from deep in 11 of his 14 games this season.
Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Assists (+112)
Oddsmakers keep setting Dyson Daniels' assist prop pretty low, and I'm going to keep betting on it.
Daniels is averaging 5.8 assists per game this season, but that number has jumped to 7.3 per game in the nine games that Young has missed. In addition to that, Daniels has picked up at least six dimes in seven of those games, including a 13-assist game against the Los Angeles Lakers and a 12-assist game his last time out against the Phoenix Suns.
Daniels is averaging over 12 potential assists per game without Young, so he'd only need to convert half of those to clear this plus-money prop.
Detroit does rank No. 1 in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, but this line is too favorable to pass up for Daniels on Tuesday night.
