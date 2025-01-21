Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Josh Hart)
Looking to bet on some NBA player props on Tuesday?
Even though there are just five games in the NBA tonight, there are a ton of players to consider betting on in the prop market, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
There is one area where I feel that James is undervalued tonight in a matchup with the Washington Wizards.
Plus, two Eastern Conference guards could be solid targets as well on Jan. 21. Here’s a full breakdown of my picks on Tuesday.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope UNDER 11.5 Points (-135)
Through 42 games this season, Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has cleared 11.5 points just 10 times, making him an easy fade target on Tuesday.
A big offseason signing for Orlando, Caldwell-Pope has not shot the ball well (41.0 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from 3), leading to him averaging just 9.1 points per game. His scoring numbers are even worse on the road, as he’s averaging just 8.8 points per game.
I’ll gladly fade him tonight, especially if Gary Harris (questionable) returns to the lineup. Harris has missed the last nine games for Orlando, but he could eat into KCP’s workload.
LeBron James OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
James has erased a poor stretch from 3 that occurred early in the season, pushing his season average to 40.0 percent entering Tuesday’s matchup with Washington.
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer has made at least two shots from deep in 10 of his last 11 games, and now he gets a crack at a Washington team that is 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 21st in opponent 3-point percentage.
James should easily clear this discounted prop on Tuesday, especially since he’s attempted at least four shots from deep in all but one game since the start of December.
Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
If you’re looking for a New York Knicks prop on any night, Josh Hart’s rebound prop is almost always the way to go. Hart has been a rebounding machine this season, averaging 9.5 rebounds per game.
While Hart only has nine boards in each of his last two games, he’s picked up at least eight boards in 14 of his last 15 games. In addition to that, Hart has 12 games over that 15-game stretch with 11 or more rebounds, averaging 12.4 per game.
Brooklyn is a favorable matchup, as the Nets rank 25th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season. Even with Karl-Anthony Towns returning to the lineup on Monday, I’m buying Hart’s rebound prop.
