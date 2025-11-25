Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Kawhi Leonard)
Looking to get involved in the NBA prop market on Tuesday?
Nov. 25 features a smaller slate with just three NBA Cup Group Play games, as the rest of the action this week (Wednesday and Friday) will also feature NBA Cup action.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers highlight Tuesday’s slate, as the Lakers are 2-0 since LeBron James returned the lineup and are looking to build on an impressive start to the season.
In the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks are heavily favored against the Washington Wizards as they look to continue their success without Trae Young while a pair of playoff contenders in Orlando and Philadelphia battle at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.
With only three games to bet on, I’ve narrowed my prop picks to just a few players, including LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey.
Here’s a full breakdown of each prop for Tuesday night’s action!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 25
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
LeBron James OVER 7.5 Assists (-113)
LeBron opened the 2025-26 season with back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz, who have given up the most opponent assists per game in the NBA.
He delivered in those matchups, dishing out 12 and eight dimes while averaging a whopping 16.0 potential assists per game in those matchups. So, if James keeps that up, he'd only need to convert half of his potential assists to clear this prop.
The Clippers haven't been much better than Utah this season on defense, ranking 22nd in the league in opponent assists per game and 25th in defensive rating. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves playing so well, James can take a step back as a scorer this season and remind everyone why he's one of the greatest passers in league history.
I love him at this number on Tuesday night, especially since he's returned to a pretty normal role, playing over 29 minutes in both of his games this season.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-119)
The Orlando Magic rank third in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season, but they are just 17th in opponent 3-point percentage.
That sets up well for Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging 4.1 made 3s on 9.9 attempts per game (41.5 percent) this season. He scored 43 points and knocked down 4-of-11 shots from beyond the arc against Orlando earlier in the campaign.
Top top it off, Maxey has hit four or more shots from deep in 11 of his 16 games this season, including four in a row. He's attempted at least nine shots from 3 in 14 of his 16 appearances, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Kawhi Leonard 2+ Steals
I don’t usually bet defensive props, but this one may be too good to pass up.
Kawhi Leonard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 2.6 steals per game this season, picking up at least two steals in four of his seven games. Now, he has a favorable matchup against a Lakers team that is allowing over nine opponent steals per game this season, ranking 25th in the NBA.
Leonard had three steals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in less than 30 minutes of action in his return to the lineup on Sunday, and I think this is a pretty favorable price (nearly even money) for him to hit his season average on Tuesday.
Luka Doncic OVER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-102)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Doncic is a great bet against the Clippers:
This season, Doncic has 18 or more assists and rebounds in seven of his 12 games, averaging 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game overall.
While his duties as a playmaker have lessened a bit with LeBron James back in action, I do think Doncic is worth a look in this market with Deandre Ayton (knee) sidelined on Tuesday. The Lakers don't have nearly as much depth at center as they'd like, and Doncic may be asked to have a bigger role on the glass in this matchup.
He's coming off an 11-rebound game against Utah when Ayton went down after just 13 minutes, finishing with 19 rebounds and assists in that game. I'd take a shot on Doncic against a Clippers team that ranks 21st in rebounding percentage and 22nd in opponent assists per game this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.