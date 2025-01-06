Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Norman Powell, Coby White and Rudy Gobert)
What better way to kick off the week than with some NBA player props?
18 NBA teams are in action on Monday, giving bettors plenty of opportunities to wager on in the prop market.
Today, I’m eyeing four players including Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, who is in the midst of a hot streak. He’s one of three guards to target in the prop market on Monday night.
Here’s a full breakdown of my favorite props for the nine-game slate in the NBA.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Coby White OVER 22.5 Points and Assists (-115)
- Norman Powell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
- Rudy Gobert UNDER 10.5 Points (-135)
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 6.5 Assists (-140)
Coby White OVER 22.5 Points and Assists (-115)
White has been playing well as of late for Chicago, averaging 23.6 points and 6.2 assists per game over his last five contests, clearing this prop in all five of those games.
In the 2024-25 season, White is averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 assists per game, putting his season average right at 23.0 points and assists per night.
He’s a near lock to shoot double-digit shots every night, so if White keeps getting as many looks as he had in the last two weeks, he’s certainly worth a bet at this number against a middling Spurs defense (13th in defensive rating).
Norman Powell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Kawhi Leonard may be back for the Los Angeles Clippers, but Norman Powell has been balling this season, and he’s certainly worth a bet at this discounted 3-point prop on Monday.
Powell is shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the arc this season, averaging 3.6 made 3s on 8.2 attempts per game. Not only that, but Powell has made at least three shots from deep in 21 of his 28 games on the season.
While the return of Leonard may eventually cut into his shots, Powell still scored 20 points, made four of his 10 shots from deep, and played 29 minutes in Leonard’s season debut. He should remain an important piece of the Clippers’ offense going forward.
Rudy Gobert UNDER 10.5 Points (-135)
Sticking with the Clippers-Minnesota Timberwolves game, I have a play for big man Rudy Gobert as well.
This is a tough matchup for Gobert against Ivica Zubac, and the Clippers are one of the best teams overall at defending the paint, ranking eighth in the NBA in opponent points in the paint allowed per game.
That’s a bad sign for Gobert, who has failed to reach 10 points in five of his last seven games and has only cleared 10.5 points in 13 of his 34 games in the 2024-25 season.
Immanuel Quickley OVER 6.5 Assists (-140)
That’s right, IQ is back!
Returning from an elbow injury, Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley had 15 and 11 assists in his first two games back, pushing his season average to 7.6 assists per game (across five contests).
Since returning, Quickley is averaging 15.0 potential assists per game, a massive number since his prop is set at just 6.5 on Monday.
The Milwaukee Bucks are ninth in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but if Quickley’s usage remains as high as it was the last two games, he should clear this line. IQ had 11 dimes against Orlando – the No. 1 defense in the NBA when it comes to opponent assists per game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.