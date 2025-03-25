Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Paolo Banchero, SGA, Trae Young and Mikal Bridges)
When it comes to betting on NBA props, it’s hard not to target Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a scorer, as he’s been a dominant force all season long for the Western Conference-leading Thunder.
On Tuesday, SGA and Paolo Banchero headline my favorite prop picks in the NBA, but I’m looking at a slightly different market than usual for the former University of Kentucky star.
In addition to that, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young may be undervalued in the prop market against a tough Houston defense.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the four props I’m considering for Tuesday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 25
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
- Paolo Banchero OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
- Mikal Bridges OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Trae Young OVER 9.5 Assists (-120)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
No team in the NBA has been worse at defending the 3-ball than the Sacramento Kings.
Not only has Sacramento allowed 14.7 made 3s per game (28th in the NBA), but it is dead last in opponent 3-point percentage as well.
That sets up well for Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers on 5.8 attempts per game (37.0 percent) this season. SGA is set at just 1.5 3s for this matchup, and I love the OVER.
Since the All-Star break, SGA has made multiple shots from deep in 11 of 15 games, shooting 40.9 percent from downtown over that stretch. He is also 5-for-13 from 3 in two games against the Kings, clearing this prop one time.
Paolo Banchero OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
Banchero has been on fire as of late, scoring 30 or more points in five of his last six games.
In fact, he’s averaging 30.0 points per game for the Orlando Magic while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3 this month.
He should have a big game against a Charlotte Hornets team that is 26th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Mikal Bridges OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mikal Bridges is a steal in the prop market against Dallas:
New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges has played better with Jalen Brunson out of the lineup due to an ankle injury, and I’m buying him in the prop market against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
Dallas is 27th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games, and Bridges has 26 or more points, rebounds and assists in all eight games since Brunson went down. During that stretch, Bridges is averaging 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
He should have a lead role in the offense – especially with Miles McBride also out – on Tuesday night.
Trae Young OVER 9.5 Assists (-120)
Houston is the No. 2 defense in terms of opponent assists per game this season, but this number is a steal for Young, who is averaging 11.4 assists per game for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024-25 season.
Young had nine dimes in his last matchup with the Rockets and is averaging 11.3 assists across 10 games played this month. He is going to be in the mix to clear this prop just about every night, so I’ll buy low on him since this line is usually set at 11.5.
