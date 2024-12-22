Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Scottie Barnes, Malik Monk on Sunday)
With just three games in the NBA on Sunday, Dec. 22, there are limited options in the prop market.
Still, there are a bunch of stars in action, including NBA MVP favorite Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
I have a few props that I’m considering for Sunday’s action, including a pick for All-Star forward Scottie Barnes against Houston.
Let’s break down each of the plays for Sunday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 22
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Malik Monk OVER 5.5. Assists (-145)
- Scottie Barnes OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
- Yves Missi OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-105)
Malik Monk OVER 5.5. Assists (-145)
The Sacramento Kings recently moved Monk into the starting lineup, and he’s been thriving as a playmaker, averaging 7.0 assists per game over nine starts.
Now, he’s set at just 5.5 dimes against a Pacers team that is in the middle of the pack (No. 15) in opponent assists per game.
Monk has six or more dimes in six of his nine starts, including an eight-assist game on Saturday night. Over this nine-game stretch, he’s averaging 11.2 potential assists per game, nearly three more than his season-long average.
Scottie Barnes OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
Barnes has been in and out of the lineup with injuries this season, but he’s had a recent hot stretch from beyond the arc – despite shooting just 31.1 percent from 3 on the season.
Over his last 11 games, Barnes has made at least two shots from beyond the arc in 10 of them, shooting 32.9 percent from 3 over that stretch. Barnes has also attempted at least five shots from beyond the arc in all of those games.
Houston has defended the 3-ball well (second-fewest 3s allowed per game), but Barnes is a solid bet in this prop if he continues to take the 3 at this volume.
Yves Missi OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-105)
Rookie center Yves Missi has been one of the few bright spots for New Orleans this season, averaging 9.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He’s come on since being moved into the starting lineup, grabbing 9.1 rebounds per game in that role and picking up at least 10 boards in eight of his last 12 games.
Dealing with Nikola Jokic isn’t easy, but Denver does rank just 17th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. Don’t be shocked if Missi has a big game on the glass on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
