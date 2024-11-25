Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Anfernee Simons, and Pascal Siakam)
There are a ton of ways to bet on the nine-game NBA slate on Monday night, but what better way than wagering on some player props?
I already broke down four player props that I’m betting in my column – Peter’s Points – where I share my best NBA bets every day, but there’s more than just those to target on Nov. 25.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has hit one of his props in several games in a row, and he’s worth a shot again on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Let’s break down a play for Steph, and a few other NBA stars for tonight’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 25
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
- Anfernee Simons OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
- Pascal Siakam OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
Oddsmakers keep setting this prop at 10.5 for Steph Curry, and the future Hall of Famer just keeps clearing it.
Steph is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game on the season, picking up at least 11 rebounds and assists in seven straight games and nine of his 13 games overall this season.
I’ll keep riding this prop again on Monday night against a Brooklyn Nets team that ranks in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating.
Anfernee Simons OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has six games this season where he’s hit three or more shots from beyond the arc, but he’s struggled shooting the 3-ball – just 30.7 percent this season.
Still, the Blazers guard shot 4-for-11 from 3 in his last game, and he’s taken at least seven shots from beyond the arc in 10 of his 14 games.
Given that usage, Simons is worth a shot at just 2.5 3-pointers, especially with the Blazers potentially down multiple rotation pieces tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent made 3-pointers per game (14.4) this season.
Pascal Siakam OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
Pascal Siakam has been red hot for the Indiana Pacers, scoring 21 or more points in five straight games, pushing his season average to 20.9 points per game.
This is a favorable matchup for him against a shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans Pelicans team that is 29th in the NBA in defensive rating and lacks rim protection – especially if rookie Yves Missi (questionable) doesn’t suit up.
Siakam has finished with 21 or more points in 10 of his 17 games overall in the 2024-25 season.
