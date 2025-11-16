Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Dyson Daniels, Tre Jones and More)
Sunday’s NBA action features eight games, and there are a bunch of stars that’ll be in action from Jaylen Brown to Victor Wembanyama to Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Devin Booker.
I’m eyeing a few player props for Sunday’s action, including a pick for Curry in a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The action on Sunday begins at 3:30 p.m. EST with the Boston Celtics taking on the Los Angeles Clippers, and it closes with multiple games tipping off at 8 p.m. EST.
Let’s dive into each of the player props to consider for Sunday, Nov. 16.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 16
Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Steph Curry has been red hot as of late, dropping 46 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and following that up with 49 points on Friday (also against the Spurs).
Despite missing time with an illness this season, Curry is averaging 29.1 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from 3 on 11.6 attempts per game. Curry is averaging 4.5 3-pointers made per game, clearing this line in five of his 11 appearances.
Now, he takes on a New Orleans team that is just 20th in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game. I’ll keep backing Curry while he’s on an early-season heater.
Tre Jones OVER 5.5 Assists (-154)
Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones may be undervalued against a Utah Jazz team that is 25th in defensive rating and 28th in opponent assists per game this season.
Jones enters this matchup averaging 5.5 assists on 12.5 potential assists per game, and he’s picked up at least five dimes in seven of his 11 games this season.
Even with Josh Giddey (probable) expected back in action, I actually like Jones to clear this assists prop, as he averaged 5.3 dimes per game in the nine games Giddey appeared in before he suffered a minor ankle injury.
The total in this game is up in the 240s, so we should see plenty of scoring on Sunday.
PJ Washington OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-127)
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (shoulder) is listed as probable for this matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, and I think he’s a great prop target in the rebound department.
Washington is averaging 7.6 rebounds per game this season, and he should have a big role on the glass with Anthony Davis listed as doubtful due to a calf strain.
Washington has at least seven boards in eight of his 12 appearances this season, and he’s averaging 12.5 rebound chances per game. Portland is gettable on the glass, as it ranks 14th in rebounding percentage and 17th in opponent rebounds per game.
Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Assists (+109)
Dyson Daniels came up short of this prop in the Atlanta Hawks’ last game, dishing out just three assists, but he’s still averaging 6.8 assists per game in nine games without Trae Young (including the game Young went down with a knee injury in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets).
Daniels has seven games with six or more dimes during that stretch, and he’s averaging 12.0 potential assists per game during that stretch.
The Hawks are facing a Phoenix Suns team that is 12th in the league in opponent assists per game, but this line has dropped from 6.5 to 5.5 for Daniels and is set at plus money. I think he’s a buy-low candidate after a down game his last time out.
