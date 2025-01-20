Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Keyonte George, Jarrett Allen and Jalen Johnson)
There is plenty of afternoon action in the NBA on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and yours truly is eyeing a few plays in the prop market for Monday’s slate.
Starting with Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (questionable for Monday), who has thrived without Draymond Green this season in a specific area, there are a few players to take advantage of due to some injuries.
That includes Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen, who could be in line for a big game on the glass on Monday afternoon.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props to consider!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 20
- Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-145)
- Keyonte George OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
- Jarrett Allen OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-130)
- Jalen Johnson OVER 17.5 Points (-115)
Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-145)
If Curry suits up, he’s a must bet in his assists prop now that Draymond Green is out of the lineup.
This season, Curry is averaging 9.0 assists per game in the four games that he’s played without Green, picking up at least seven dimes in each matchup. Overall, the star guard is averaging 6.2 assists per game this season.
He should be able to get over 5.5 dimes even though the Boston Celtics (his opponent on Monday) are fourth in the NBA in opponent assists allowed per game.
Keyonte George OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George is going to be one of the few usual rotation players in action against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
Utah has already ruled out Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Johnny Juzang and Collin Sexton for this matchup.
So, George should get all of the shots he can handle against a Pelicans defense that is just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating.
George has exactly 26 points in back-to-back games, attempting 22 and 20 shots in those matchups. He should see similar usage tonight with the Jazz lacking any proven scoring options on offense.
Jarrett Allen OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-130)
Monday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns could be a huge game on the glass for Allen now that Evan Mobley is out of commission with a calf strain.
Allen enters this game averaging 10.0 rebounds per game, and he’s facing a Phoenix squad that is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in both rebounding percentage and opponent rebounds per game.
In 41 games without Mobley since the youngster joined the franchise, Allen is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game.
Jalen Johnson OVER 17.5 Points (-115)
I’m buying Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson in his second game back in the lineup from an injury. Johnson played over 37 minutes in his first game back, and I’d expect yet another heavy workload against a New York Knicks team that he has fared well against.
Johnson has 21 and 23 points in his two games against New York, and he’s averaging 19.7 points per game overall this season. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him score 20-plus again tonight.
