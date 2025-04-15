Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Paolo Banchero, Zach Edey and More)
Tuesday kicks off the NBA’s play-in tournament action, and there are two terrific matchups set to decide the No. 7 seeds in each conference:
- Atlanta Hawks @ Orlando Magic
- Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors
There are so many ways to bet on these games, but I’m eyeing a bunch of player props for Tuesday’s action, including a pick for Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
So all NBA fans and bettors can get involved, I’ve added at least one pick from each of the four teams in action on Tuesday night. So, let’s break down these player props and get the NBA’s postseason off to a strong start!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
- Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-145)
- Paolo Banchero OVER 29.5 Points (-110)
- Dyson Daniels OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Zach Edey OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-110)
- Ja Morant OVER 27.5 Points (-125)
Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-145)
While many bettors may look to target Curry in a 3-point shooting or points prop, I think he may be undervalued as a passer on Tuesday night.
Curry finished the regular season averaging 6.0 assists per game, and he picked up eight dimes in his most recent matchup with Memphis. The Grizzlies love to push the pace – which leads to a ton of extra possessions on both sides – and they rank just 20th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
For his career, Curry is averaging 6.2 assists per game in the playoffs, and I expect him to play pretty heavy minutes on Tuesday night. He’s also picked up at least six assists in seven of his last 10 games.
Paolo Banchero OVER 29.5 Points (-110)
Magic star Paolo Banchero has dominated the Hawks this season, scoring 31, 33, and 36 points in his three meetings against them. Can he clear the 30-point mark again tonight?
Atlanta ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in opponent points per game, so it’s not surprising to see Banchero thriving on the offensive end in this matchup.
Not only that, but the Magic forward had 30 or more points in 10 of his last 19 games (since the start of March) to close the regular season, averaging 29.1 points per game over that stretch.
In the playoffs last season, Banchero averaged 21.3 shots per game in a seven-game series against Cleveland. If he’s relied on this much in the play-in tournament, he should be in the mix for a 30-point showing.
Dyson Daniels OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
A candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, Dyson Daniels finished the regular season averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while leading the league in steals per night (3.0).
I’m eying a combined rebounds and assists prop for him on Tuesday, as he closed the season averaging 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 21 games since the start of March. Daniels had 14 games over that 21-game stretch with 11 or more rebounds and assists.
I expect the Hawks wing to be heavily involved in the game plan on Tuesday as Atlanta tries to slow down Franz Wagner and Banchero. If Daniels plays heavy minutes, he’s a great bet to clear this prop since it’s right around his season average in these categories.
Zach Edey OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-110)
Rookie big man Zach Edey has come on as of late, as the Grizzlies have played him extended minutes since firing Taylor Jenkins with just nine games left in the regular season.
Edey had 16 rebounds in his last matchup with Golden State, and he’s averaging 15.7 rebounds per game in April, clearing this line in five of his six games.
Golden State loves to play small, which may lead to Edey getting played off the court, but if the Grizzlies decide to stick with him, he should dominate the glass. Edey has games with 16, 21, and 19 rebounds over his last six contests.
At just 10.5 boards, he could be a steal, especially if Memphis keeps him out there for extended minutes. In April, Edey played 30.5 minutes per game – way up from his season-long average of 21.5 minutes per game.
Ja Morant OVER 27.5 Points (-125)
While Ja Morant finished the regular season averaging 23.2 points per game, I actually think he’s a great bet to clear his points prop – even up at 27.5 – in this matchup with Golden State.
If there’s one thing that this Warriors team lacks, it's a dominant rim protector, and I expect Morant to try to live in the paint on Tuesday night.
On top of that, Morant’s usage has been crazy. He is taking 22.3 shots per game since returning from injury, attempting no fewer than 20 shots in any game.
The Grizzlies guard is averaging 28.4 points per game over that seven-game stretch, including a 36-point game against the Warriors.
