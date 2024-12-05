Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Trey Murphy III, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Brunson)
Let’s break down these props, including one for New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 5
- Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-148)
- Trey Murphy III UNDER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 32.5 Points and Assists (-115)
Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-148)
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 season, and he’s attempting 4.8 3s per game entering Thursday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
With Tari Eason out, we could see a few more minutes for Smith, who has made multiple shots from beyond the arc in five straight games and six of his last seven.
Golden State does have the best 3-point defense (by percentage) in the NBA this season, but Smith was 5-for-13 from 3 in his first meeting with the Warriors. I like him at this discounted number tonight.
Trey Murphy III UNDER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
I’m fading New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III in his rebounds and assists prop, as he’s picked up 10 or more rebounds and assists in just two of his nine games in the 2024-25 season.
The key here is looking at Murphy’s potential assists and rebound chances to see his ceiling – and it’s not high.
So far this season, he’s averaging just 4.0 potential assists and 7.4 rebound chances per game. He’s also picked up just 12 total rebounds and assists in the last two games with CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray back in the lineup.
I can’t get behind him at this number on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns.
Jalen Brunson OVER 32.5 Points and Assists (-115)
As a New York Knick, Jalen Brunson has destroyed Charlotte, scoring 31 or more points in three of his last four games against it.
Just last week, Brunson carried the Knicks in a one-point win, putting up 31 points, six rebounds and six assists against the Hornets.
He may push this prop on points alone, but Brunson has been a willing – and effective – passer in the 2024-25 season. He’s averaging 7.7 assists per game, and that’s helped him clear 32.5 points and assists in nine games already this season.
He’s worth a shot in a favorable matchup at home on Thursday.
