Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Haliburton, DeMar DeRozan and More)
Looking to bet on some player props in the NBA on Thursday night?
There are plenty of games and players to choose from on the day after Christmas, but I’ve narrowed my focus to three players – including All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton has been a different player at home this season, and he could be in line for a big game in the Indiana Pacers-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup on NBA TV.
Plus, there are a few other players that I’m looking to fade tonight.
Let’s break down each of these picks!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 26
- DeMar DeRozan UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (-125)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. UNDER 11.5 Points (-110)
DeMar DeRozan UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (-125)
So far this season, Sacramento Kings wing DeMar DeRozan is averaging just 3.8 rebounds per game, and he’s failed to clear 4.5 boards in seven of his last 10 matchups after returning from a short absence.
The Detroit Pistons – DeRozan’s opponent tonight – are fifth in the NBA in rebounding percentage and rank sixth in opponent rebounds per game this season.
So, this isn’t a great matchup for DeRozan, who is averaging just 8.1 rebound chances per game as it is. I’ll fade him on Thursday.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Haliburton has been a completely different player at home this season, averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from 3.
On the road? Haliburton is averaging just 15.3 points per game, shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from 3.
So, I’m backing him at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday – even against OKC’s No. 1 defense.
The Thunder are down a key rotation defender in Alex Caruso, and Hali has cleared 17.5 points in five of his last six games at home.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. UNDER 11.5 Points (-110)
This line is entirely too high for Miami Heat forward Jamie Jaquez Jr. against an Orlando Magic team that ranks third in the NBA in defensive rating.
Jaquez has cleared 11.5 points in just six of his 23 games this season, averaging 8.7 on 7.5 shot attempts per game. Even with Jimmy Butler doubtful, I’m not sold on Jaquez having a big game in his place.
Through seven games without Butler this season, the second-year forward is averaging just 9.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, clearing this total just twice.
