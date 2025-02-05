Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, Cade Cunningham)
Looking for some NBA props for the loaded slate on Wednesday night?
There are plenty of players to choose from, but I’ve narrowed down my four favorite plays for Wednesday’s action, including a couple of picks for some first-time All-Stars.
Could Cade Cunningham slow down as a passer after back-to-back massive assist games? Will Victor Wembanyama torch the weak Atlanta defense?
Both of those players are involved in Wednesday’s props.
Plus, there is a former All-Star that I’m looking to fade in a scoring prop in a tough matchup at home.
Here’s a full breakdown of all of the plays.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
- Cade Cunningham UNDER 10.5 Assists (-140)
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-105)
- Scottie Barnes UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Victor Wembanyama OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
The Atlanta Hawks have really struggled to defend the 3-ball this season, ranking 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.
That sets up nicely for San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday night, as he is averaging 3.2 made 3s on 9.0 3-point attempts per game (35.8 percent) in his second NBA season.
The volume will be there for Wemby on every night, and he’s made at least three shots from deep in eight of 13 games since the start of the New Year despite his attempts per game dipping to 8.2. I love him at this number against Atlanta.
Cade Cunningham UNDER 10.5 Assists (-140)
This season, Detroit Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham is averaging 9.5 assists per game, but this is a tough matchup for him when it comes to this prop.
Now, you may be saying, “But Cade has 29 assists in his last two games!” And he does. However, he played two of the worst defenses (Chicago and Atlanta) in the league that both rank in the bottom five in opponent assists per game.
On Wednesday, Cunningham is taking on a team that is No. 9 in that category, and the Pistons guard has been held to just seven and six assists in his two games against Cleveland. This number has moved too high for my liking tonight.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-105)
There’s a chance that Paul George returns to the lineup tonight for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Miami Heat, but if not, this is going to be the Maxey show once again for the 76ers.
Over his last 11 games, Maxey is averaging 33.5 points per game, clearing 30.5 points in seven of those matchups.
The star guard has also attempted 24.0 shots and 5.8 free throws per game over that stretch, giving him an insane floor when it comes to his scoring props.
Scottie Barnes UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is shooting just 27.5 percent from beyond the arc this season, and now he faces a tough matchup against a Memphis team that is sixth in opponent 3-point percentage.
Barnes has made one or fewer 3-pointers in 12 of his last 15 games, shooting just 23.7 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 0.9 makes per game.
He’s an easy fade candidate, especially since his attempts are down from 4.9 (for the season) to 3.9 over his last 15 games.
