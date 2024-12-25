Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and More on Christmas)
Merry Christmas, NBA fans!
Arguably the biggest day of the NBA regular season is upon us, and there are five pristine matchups from noon until 10:30 p.m. EST to sit back and enjoy during the holiday.
With star players like Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant all in action on Wednesday, it’s only right that we bet some player props, right?
I have picks for four of those players on Christmas, and hopefully they can gift us NBA bettors a few wins.
Let’s break down each prop for Wednesday’s slate.
Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Christmas Day
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Nikola Jokic OVER 29.5 Points (-125)
- LeBron James OVER 22.5 Points (-125)
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
Nikola Jokic OVER 29.5 Points (-125)
Nikola Jokic dominated the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, and now he has a second matchup against them on Christmas.
So, let’s go back to the well with his scoring.
The MVP favorite at this point in the 2024-25 season, Jokic is averaging 30.9 points per game while shooting an insane 56.8 percent from the field and 51.4 percent from 3-point range.
He’s coming off a 32-point game against these Suns in just 29:45 of playing time, and he’s picked up 30 or more points in half of his games (12 out of 24) in the 2024-25 season.
Phoenix has really struggled to defend the paint this season, ranking 20th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game. That sets up well for the three-time MVP to control this game.
LeBron James OVER 22.5 Points (-125)
Nobody in NBA history has scored more points than LeBron James, and he also holds the record for the most points scored on Christmas Day.
Now, LeBron has a favorable matchup with a Golden State defense that has slipped from a top three unit to No. 8 in defensive rating with some poor play as of late.
In fact, over their last 10 games, the Warriors rank just 20th in the NBA in defensive rating.
LeBron has 28 or more points in four of his last six games, pushing his season average to 23.2 points per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3. With the Lakers coming off a loss, I expect James to attempt to will his team to a road win on Christmas.
Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
Sticking with the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers game, Steph Curry could be worth a look on Wednesday as well, just maybe not in the prop you’d expect.
Curry has been in a slump as of late, posting 0-for-7 and 2-for-13 games from the field in two of his last three showings.
Golden State has dropped in the standings as a result, but Curry’s passing and rebounding have not taken a hit during this stretch. The two-time league MVP is averaging 5.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game on the season, clearing 10.5 rebounds and assists in 16 of his 23 games.
He’s had multiple 10-assist games in the last 10 days, and he should be able to get involved as a passer even if the shot isn’t falling on Christmas.
Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
With the New York Knicks displaying a more balanced offense this season, Jalen Brunson’s shot volume has fluctuated on a night-to-night basis.
However, he’s shooting the 3-ball insanely well (43.4 percent from deep) entering this Christmas Day matchup. Last season, Brunson had a 61-point game against the Spurs, and he also played great on Christmas, scoring 38 points in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
I’m eyeing Brunson’s 3-point prop after he struggled on Monday, shooting 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.
Over his last 19 games, Brunson has made three or more shots from deep in 12 of them, shooting 45.4 percent from 3 on 6.8 attempts per game over that stretch. San Antonio is in the middle of the pack (15th) in opponent 3-pointers allowed this season, and I think Brunson bounces back from a bad shooting game on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.