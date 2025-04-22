Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards and Myles Turner)
What’s better than taking a few NBA playoff prop bets for Tuesday night’s three-game slate.
Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton and plenty of other stars are in action on April 22, and there are few of these stars that I’m eyeing in the prop market.
With teams looking to even their respective series in Game 2, there should be a lot of adjustments being made by each and every coaching staff.
After analyzing the Game 1 action from these matchups, I’ve landed on four players that I think are solid targets in the prop market on Tuesday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 22
- Luka Doncic OVER 6.5 Assists (-120)
- Anthony Edwards OVER 24.5 Points (-120)
- Myles Turner OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Luka Doncic OVER 6.5 Assists (-120)
Luka Doncic was held to just one assist in Game 1, but I don’t expect that to continue in Game 2.
A big reason for Doncic’s lack of assists was the lack of shot-making by his teammates. All Los Angeles Lakers not named Luka shot just 21-for-61 from the field in Game 1.
Doncic averaged 7.7 assists per game in the regular season and averages 8.2 for his career, so we’re getting a little discount in Game 2. Luka – despite seeing assist numbers take a hit in L.A. – still had seven or more dimes in 14 of his 21 games since March 1, averaging 7.9 assists per game during that stretch.
Anthony Edwards OVER 24.5 Points (-120)
Edwards – the Minnesota Timberwolves star guard – missed time with a cramp in Game 1 and finished with just 22 points on 8-of-22 shooting from the field.
While it wasn’t Ant’s best game, I can’t look past his usage in this one. He took 22 shots (nine from 3) in just over 35 minutes, and the Timberwolves were able to get just about whatever they wanted on offense against the Lakers defense.
With a lack of rim protection for L.A., I expect Ant to shoot better in Game 2, and he could end up playing more minutes as well. During the regular season, Edwards averaged 27.6 points per game, and he has averaged at least 25.2 points per game in every playoff run in his young career.
Myles Turner OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
In the regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner attempted at least five shots from deep in every game, and he was 4-for-6 from deep in Game 1 of this series.
Turner can space the floor against anyone – he’s shooting 39.6 percent from 3 for the season – and he averaged 2.3 made 3s per game in the playoffs last season.
Milwaukee is just 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed per game this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see another big game from Turner beyond the arc on Tuesday.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
During the regular season, Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein averaged 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game (14.5 rebounds and assists), and he cleared 12.5 rebounds and assists in just 21 minutes in Game 1.
If Memphis can just be a little more competitive in Game 2, Hartenstein should play even more – especially since the Thunder need someone to match up with Zach Edey down low.
Hartenstein closed out the regular season with 13 or more rebounds and assists in eight of his final 12 games. A solid passer from the center spot, Hartenstein is a steal at this prop line. If he was able to clear this in the limited meaningful minutes OKC played in Game 1, he should be right back in the mix on Tuesday.
