Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and More)
Who doesn’t love a little NBA prop action to get the week started?
Monday’s games feature a bunch of interesting players, including MVP candidates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, who have some favorable matchups against some struggling defenses.
Could either of those players be worth a prop pick on Monday?
Well, they aren’t the only MVP candidates in action, as Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks have a massive game on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
With so many stars taking the floor, I’m eyeing prop bets for several players, including Jokic and Giannis.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each prop to bet on for this eight-game slate on Monday, Nov. 17.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 17
Nikola Jokic OVER 27.5 Points (-112)
This season, Jokic has only cleared this prop in five of his 12 games while taking 16.0 shots per game (his fewest since the 2022-23 season). However, I think he's in a great spot to clear this line against the Chicago Bulls, who rank 28th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game (55.5).
Jokic is shooting the lights out from 2-point range this season (76.8 percent), and he's knocked down 88.2 percent of his shots between zero and three feet of the basket and 67.6 percent of his shots from three to 10 feet from the basket.
The Nuggets star should have a field day against a Chicago team that was lit up by the Utah Jazz on Sunday and now ranks 19th in the NBA in defensive rating.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Towns is a great prop target against the Miami Heat:
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns was extremely aggressive on Friday with Jalen Brunson out of the lineup and OG Anunoby going down with a hamstring injury early in the win over Miami.
The star big man shot 6-for-14 from 3-point range and attempted 26 shots overall on his way to a 39-point performance. Against a Miami team that ranks No. 1 in pace, KAT and the Knicks were able to score 140 points and get off a ton of shots on Friday night.
So, I'm buying Towns in the 3-point market on Monday, even though he's gotten off to a bit of a slow start from deep, knocking down just 34.8 percent of his attempts this season. Towns still has four games where he's cleared this prop, and he's attempted 22 3-pointers in two games against Miami.
With Brunson and Anunoby out, Towns should have increased volume across the board on offense on Monday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-118)
Earlier this season, Giannis had a huge game against the Cavs, scoring 40 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field. It was one of seven games this season where Giannis has scored 31 or more points.
So, I'm buying him in this market on Monday, as he leads the NBA in field goals made per game (12.5), 2-pointers made per game and 2-pointers attempted per game. Antetokounmpo is also taking 10.8 free throws per game, which is more than he did last season when he led the league with 10.6 attempts per night.
In his last nine games against the Cavs, Giannis has at least 30 points in eight of them, clearing this line in seven of those games. He has at least 33 points in seven of those matchups (dating back to the 2022-23 season).
I'll trust Giannis, who has to do a ton for the Bucks to win any game, to clear this line and hit his season average (32.6 points per game) on Monday.
Donte DiVincenzo UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+113)
After a strong start to the season shooting the 3-ball, Donte DiVincenzo has cooled off a bit over his last five games, making just one 3-pointer in four of those five matchups. He does have a game with five made 3s during that stretch, but I’m fading the Minnesota Timberwolves guard against Dallas.
DiVincenzo has just one game with double-digit 3-point attempts during this mini slump, and he’s shooting 26.5 percent from deep in those five games.
This is a tough matchup against a Dallas Mavericks team that ranks No. 2 in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers per game (11.5) and No. 5 in opponent 3-point percentage (33.7 percent).
DiVincenzo still has a big role for the Wolves, but he could be a solid value bet to fall short of this prop at +113. This season, the Wolves guard has five games with only one shot made from deep in them.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.