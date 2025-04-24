Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for SGA, Jamal Murray, Tobias Harris, Nikola Jokic)
A trio of Game 3s headline the action in the NBA playoffs on Thursday, and there are a ton of player props to consider taking.
Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander get back on track in Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies? Will the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to slow down one of Memphis’ key rookies? Can Nikola Jokic continue to keep Denver’s offense afloat?
Today’s games are:
- New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
I have at least one player prop in each of these contests – and an answer to each of those questions! Let’s break down the top plays for Thursday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 24
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-110)
- Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
- Tobias Harris OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+145)
- Zach Edey UNDER 8.5 Points (-130)
- Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (+100)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-110)
It hasn’t been a good start to the postseason for SGA, but the MVP candidate still scored 27 points in Game 2 despite shooting just 10-for-29 from the field.
This is a prime buy-low spot for Gilgeus-Alexander, who averaged an NBA-best 32.7 points per game during the regular season.
Even if bettors are turned off by the poor percentages this postseason, SGA’s usage remains rock solid. In a road game against Memphis, he may have to play a few more minutes for OKC to truly put this game away, and the Grizzlies haven’t exactly stopped the star guard from getting to his spots in this series.
Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray finished the regular season shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc on less than six attempts per game.
Denver doesn’t shoot a ton of 3s, but Murray has needed to step up in that department in the playoffs – and he’s thriving.
The Nuggets star has made seven of his 15 shots from beyond the arc, making at least three shots from deep in each game in this series. On top of that, Murray has attempted seven or more 3s in each game.
If his usage remains this high, Murray is worth a look in this market at such a favorable price.
Tobias Harris OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+145)
The Pistons and Tobias Harris return home for Game 3, and the veteran forward has actually shot the ball pretty well in this series, knocking down five of his nine attempts from beyond the arc – taking at least four 3s in both games.
This season, Harris shot exponentially better from beyond the arc at home (38.6 percent) than he did on the road (29.8 percent).
The Knicks have struggled to defend the 3 all season, ranking 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage during the regular season. At +145, Harris is a steal to make two or more shots from deep, especially if he continues to take four or more attempts.
Zach Edey UNDER 8.5 Points (-130)
So far this postseason, Zach Edey has played 19:39 and 26:08 for the Grizzlies, struggling to make any impact on the offensive end.
Edey has just four points in each game, and he’s taken eight shots total in the series. This is a tough matchup for the big man, as the Thunder have a ton of size down low in Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren.
During the regular season, OKC allowed the fewest points per game in the paint of any team. I expect that trend to continue, making the UNDER an easy bet for Edey at this line.
Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (+100)
The Clippers frustrated Jokic a bit in Game 2, sending double teams his way more often than not.
That led to the three-time MVP turning the ball over a whopping seven times, but he still dished out 10 assists in the process. Through two games this series, Jokic has 22 assists, and he finished the regular season averaging over 10 a game.
So, I love him at even money to reach double digits again in Game 3.
If there’s one thing we know about Jokic, it’s that he’s always willing to make the right basketball play, and if the Clippers continue to double him, it’s going to leave players open for him to hit for assists.
While Denver may not love all the shots it gets out of Jokic doubles, the best player in the world is too good of a playmaker to pass up when he can find his teammates in a 4-on-3 scenario.
