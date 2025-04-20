Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler)
Some more playoff basketball on Easter Sunday?
Sign us up.
The NBA has four more playoff series that kick off on April 20, with the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and defending champion Boston Celtics both beginning their respective series in the afternoon.
Then, the Cleveland Cavaliers – the top seed in the East – begin the nightcap with a No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup with the Miami Heat. To close the night, the NBA has Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and company on the road against the Houston Rockets in what should be one of the best series in the West.
So, with all of these games in action, why don’t we bet on some player props? I’ve narrowed down three picks for Sunday’s action, starting with one of the MVP candidates for this season.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 20
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 32.5 Points (-120)
- Jayson Tatum OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-160)
- Jimmy Butler OVER 22.5 Points (+100)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 32.5 Points (-120)
During the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies allowed over 24 points per game to opposing point guards, and it really struggled against MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.
Gilgeous-Alexander put up 35, 32, 41 and 37 points in his four meetings with the Grizzlies, and he finished the regular season averaging 32.7 points per game overall.
The NBA’s scoring champion, Gilgeous-Alexander should have a huge role against a Memphis team that is just 18th in defense since the All-Star break and loves to push the pace. If this game pushes near the total of 226.5, SGA is likely going to be around the 30-35-point mark for OKC.
Jayson Tatum OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-160)
No team in the NBA takes or makes more 3-pointers than the Boston Celtics, and Jayson Tatum is the head of the snake when it comes to the offensive attack.
Tatum finished the regular season averaging 3.5 made shots from beyond the arc on 10.1 attempts per game (34.3 percent), and he did have a four 3-pointer game against this Orlando Magic team.
Even though Orlando is an elite defense, Tatum and the C’s are going to get their shots up from deep. For a player that is taking over 10 3-pointers per game, it’s hard to fade Tatum at this discounted line. If Jaylen Brown is limited due to his knee issue, Tatum could see even more touches than usual for Boston.
Jimmy Butler OVER 22.5 Points (+100)
Over his last two playoff runs, Warriors star Jimmy Butler has averaged 27.4 and 26.9 points per game, and he’s coming off a 38-point game in the play-in tournament against Memphis.
There simply is a different level of aggressiveness that Butler goes to in the playoffs, and the Warriors are going to need every bit of that if they want to compete for a title.
If Houston sells out to stop Curry again, don’t be shocked if Butler looks to control the offense and attack mismatches against Jalen Green on Fred VanVleet. The six-time All-Star has now scored 24 or more points in each of his last four games (including the play-in game).
