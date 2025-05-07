Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Hart in Game 2 Action)
What better way to bet on some crucial Game 2 playoff action than a few player props?
Wednesday’s NBA action features two massive games, mainly for the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder, after they both lost Game 1 at home on Monday night. These two squads are favored to win the Finals, but they could put themselves in a major hole with losses in Game 2.
While oddsmakers have both home teams favored by a ton of points, I’m not ready to count out the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets in these games just yet.
So, I’m looking at some player props for my favorites plays, including a pair of picks for some Knicks that used to be college teammates as well. Here’s a full breakdown of three of my favorite player props for Wednesday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 7
- Jalen Brunson OVER 26.5 Points (-120)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
- Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-105)
Jalen Brunson OVER 26.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jalen Brunson is undervalued in Game 2:
Night after night, Jalen Brunson hits big shots for the Knicks, and he is averaging 31.1 points per game in the playoffs.
Entering Game 1, Brunson had actually fared pretty well against Boston’s top defenders in the regular season, shooting 10-for-17 against Jaylen Brown, 6-for-13 against Jrue Holiday and 3-for-4 against Tatum, per NBA.com’s tracking data.
Brunson didn’t have his best game in Game 1 – although he did hit 5-of-9 shots from 3 – and he still finished with 29 points for the Knicks. The star guard has at least 20 shot attempts in six of his seven playoff games, and he’s been an elite playoff performer for New York, averaging 27.8 points per game in the playoffs two seasons ago and 32.4 points per game in the playoffs last season.
He’s undervalued at this number in Game 2.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
In Game 1, I bet this prop for Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and I’m going back to the well in Game 2.
SGA has made just nine of his 34 attempts from beyond the arc (26.5 percent) in the playoffs, but he’s made at least two shots from deep in three of his five games. The All-NBA guard is attempting nearly seven 3-point shots per night, taking six and knocking down a pair against Denver in Game 1.
The Nuggets struggled to defend the 3-ball in the regular season, ranking 22nd in opponent 3-point percentage and 20th in opponent 3-pointers made per game. Plus, SGA made two or more 3s in three of his four regular-season meetings with Denver.
He’s a solid bet at this number in Game 2.
Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-105)
Through seven playoff games, Josh Hart has 10 or more rebounds four times, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game.
He came up big in the Knicks’ overtime win in Game 1, pulling down 11 boards, including five on offensive glass.
Hart averaged over nine rebounds per game in the regular season, and he’s averaging a whopping 19.6 rebound chances per game in the playoffs.
The Knicks win has a nose for the ball, and the fact that he could have 20 chances to pick up 10 rebounds bodes well for him in this market.
