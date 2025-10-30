Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball)
Multiple potential MVP candidates are in action on Thursday, Oct. 30, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (the reigning MVP), Victor Wembanyama, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo will all play.
There are just four games to bet in the prop market on Thursday, but there certainly are some intriguing matchups:
- Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
LaMelo Ball came through on a player prop for yours truly earlier this week, and Wembanyama has been a player prop superstar with his monster start to the season.
Tonight, I’m eyeing picks for Ball, Antetokounmpo and more in this four-game slate.
Let’s dive into the odds and a breakdown for each of these props on Oct. 30.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Oct. 30
Steph Curry OVER 26.5 Points (-109)
So far this season, Curry is averaging 27.0 points per game across five games, but he hasn’t exactly been great at clearing this prop.
Curry has failed to hit this line in three of his five games this season, scoring 16 and 19 points in his last two matchups. Still, he has a great matchup against a Milwaukee Bucks team that has struggled to guard point guards in the 2025-26 campaign, allowing 27.91 points per game to them.
Jalen Brunson torched Milwaukee for 36 points on Tuesday night, and Curry has 29 or more points in his three games against Milwaukee since the start of the 2022-23 season.
After playing less than 30 minutes in three games in a row because of the Warriors winning or losing big (or being on a back-to-back), Curry should see a much more normal workload on Thursday night.
LaMelo Ball OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-104)
This season, Ball has picked up 15 or more rebounds and assists in three of his four games, tallying 10, 18, 26 and 17 heading into this matchup with the Magic.
Orlando had a stout defense in the 2024-25 season -- ranking second in defensive rating -- but it is just 23rd in defensive rating so far this season.
Ball has a penchant for stuffing the stat sheet, and he's averaging 12.0 rebound chances and 13.5 potential assists per game this season. He's coming off an eight-rebound, nine-assist outing in under 29 minutes in a blowout loss to the Miami Heat earlier this week.
If Ball and the Hornets can keep this game close -- they are only 2.5-point underdogs -- he should easily push 15 or more rebounds and assists on Thursday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-117)
Giannis has scored 30 or more points in three of his last five meetings with Golden State, and he's scored 31 or more points in all four of his games this season.
The Greek Freak is attempting 20.5 shots per game and leads the NBA in field goals made, 2-pointers made and 2-pointers attempted per game. That gives him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop, especially against a Golden State team that lacks a true rim protector in its rotation.
The Warriors -- despite allowing just 79 points in their last game -- are still 11th in the league in defensive rating. I'll back Giannis to continue his hot start to the season if he's able to play on Thursday.
