Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Zion Williamson, Julius Randle and More)
Looking for some NBA props to bet for the four-game slate on Tuesday night?
There are some great matchups on Tuesday, including a Western Conference Finals rematch between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, to bet on, and I have a prop for each of the four games.
One of the plays I’m running back from yesterday after it hit and oddsmakers set a similar line in the second night of a back-to-back.
Let’s break down these picks and their latest odds.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 29
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Julius Randle OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Zion Williamson OVER 4.5 Assists (-135)
- Domantas Sabonis to Record a Triple-Double (+450)
- Michael Porter Jr. OVER 21.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)
Julius Randle OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think Julius Randle could be in line for a big game on the glass against Dallas:
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle is off to a fast start with his new team, averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 62.8 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Minnesota has a Western Conference Finals rematch with the Dallas Mavericks tonight – and Dallas is playing the second night of a back-to-back after Monday’s win over the Utah Jazz.
Randle could be in line for a big game on the glass after he grabbed nine boards in two of his first three games. Despite playing alongside Rudy Gobert, Randle still is seeing 14.0 rebound chances per game, and we only need him to grab eight to clear this prop.
This is a great matchup, as Dallas is allowing 49.7 opponent rebounds per game – 25th in the NBA.
Jules has averaged at least 9.2 rebounds per game in each of his last five seasons. He’s a great bet to grab at least eight on Tuesday night.
Zion Williamson OVER 4.5 Assists (-135)
So far this season, Zion Williamson has 11 assists in two games, averaging 6.0 potential assists per game.
While that’s not great for this prop – he needs five to clear it – I can’t get over how much Zion has initiated offense for New Orleans with Dejounte Murray out of the lineup.
“Point Zion” has been a concept for years, and he constantly had the ball initiating action at the top of the key against Portland on Sunday. He did clear this prop easily in his first game with seven assists, and if the New Orleans offense bounces back on Tuesday after a poor showing Sunday, Zion should be in play for five or more assists against Golden State.
Domantas Sabonis to Record a Triple-Double (+450)
If you’re looking for a bit of a longshot prop on Tuesday, I think Domantas Sabonis has a real chance of cashing in for us at +450 to record a triple-double. I broke down why in today’s NBA Best Bets column:
A triple-double prop at +450? Why not!
Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis led the NBA in triple-doubles last season, and he already has one in his first three games this season.
On Tuesday, he and the Kings take on the Jazz, who have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league (28th in defensive rating) through three games.
The key for Sabonis here is his assists. He’s going to grab 10 rebounds and score 10 points – he only had five games without a double-double last season.
Utah is allowing 30 opponent assists per game so far this season – the most in the NBA – so Sabonis should be able to get his teammates some easy looks. After picking up just one dime in the Kings’ season opener, Sabonis has 10 and seven assists in his last two matchups. He’s also averaging 12.3 potential assists per game.
Michael Porter Jr. OVER 21.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)
I’m going back to the well with Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. after he just cleared this prop in an overtime win – finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds.
So far this season, MPJ has 23, 18 and 22 points and rebounds, averaging 8.7 rebounds per game.
He’s taken at least 12 shots in every game, and he’s cleared this prop despite shooting poorly from 3 (4-for-20) on the season. MPJ is usually a much better shooter (40.7 percent from 3 in his career), and he could bounce back against a weak Brooklyn Nets team on the second night of a back-to-back.
He’s averaging 15.7 rebound chances per game this season, which gives him a nice floor in this prop if his scoring continues to underwhelm.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
