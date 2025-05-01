Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Target Jalen Brunson, Jamal Murray and More in NBA Playoffs)
Thursday’s NBA playoff action features two massive Game 6 contests, as the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons are hoping to pick up wins at home to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday.
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks were unable to close things out in Game 5 on Tuesday night, but they are 2-0 at Little Caesars Arena this postseason and Brunson has put together some scintillating offensive displays in this series.
He’s one of several players that I’m looking back in the prop market on Thursday.
Another one of those players is Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who is fresh off of a 43-point game in Denver’s commanding win over the Clippers in Game 5. Murray has scored at a high rate all postseason, and he could be in line for another big offensive showing tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of my favorite prop bets for Thursday, May 1.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, May 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+114)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
- Jalen Duren OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-130)
Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+114)
Murray may not repeat his 43-point showing from Game 5, but he has shot the 3-ball well all series long, knocking down 44.7 percent of his attempts while taking 7.6 shots from deep per game.
Through five games, Murray has made three or more 3-pointers in three of them – although he failed to clear this prop in both games in Los Angeles.
So, if you’re worried about Murray on the road, I understand staying away from this line. However, at +114 odds, Murray is hard to pass up considering how much volume he has on the offensive end for Denver.
Murray took 14 3-pointers in his last game and is averaging 19.0 shots per game overall. He’s worth a shot at these odds on Thursday.
Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
Brunson had a down game in Game 5, shooting just 4-for-16 from the field. He also appeared to aggravate his ankle injury during the game, something that bettors will want to monitor in this matchup.
However, Brunson has still scored 30 or more points in four of the five games in this series, including a 32-point showing in his last game in Detroit.
The usage for the All-Star guard is always going to be there, as he’s attempted 20 or more shots in four of the five games in this matchup and taken 46 free throws. That should give him a pretty solid floor when it comes to clearing this line.
After sitting at 29.5 in the last few games, Brunson’s points prop is back down to 28.5 in Game 6. He’s a player I’m buying in this elimination game for Detroit.
Jalen Duren OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-130)
Sticking with the Knicks-Pistons series, Detroit big man Jalen Duren has been dominant on the glass in this series, averaging 11.6 rebounds per game and picking up 13 or more boards in three of the five matchups.
While the Knicks have gotten Duren in foul trouble in a couple of these games, he’s played 37 and 32 minutes in his last two contests, pulling down 31 rebounds in the process.
Overall, Duren is averaging a whopping 22.8 rebound chances per game in this series. He’s an easy bet – if he’s able to stay on the floor – at this number in Game 6.
