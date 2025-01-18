Best NFL Divisional Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks Today (Target Austin Ekeler, This Tight End)
Just eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs entering the divisional round, which means there are only four games to bet on some anytime touchdown scorers.
On Saturday, the two No. 1 seeds are in action as the Detroit Lions take on the Washington Commanders in the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the AFC.
SI Betting's Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan are here to share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for the Saturday slate after MacMillan nailed a bit of a longshot play on T.J. Hockenson in the wild card round.
This week MacMillan is betting on another tight end that he believes is undervalued while Dewey has a running back that could be worth a bet in the Commanders-Lions clash.
Best NFL Divisional Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Dalton Schultz Anytime Touchdown (+420) – Iain MacMillan
- Austin Ekeler Anytime Touchdown (+235) – Peter Dewey
Dalton Schultz Anytime Touchdown (+420) – Iain MacMillan
The Chiefs have struggled to defend tight ends all season, allowing the most receiving yards (1,191) and the second-most receptions (106) to the position amongst all 32 teams.
Dalton Schultz of the Texans has seen an increased role in the offense in recent weeks and he already has one solid performance against the Chiefs under his belt, going for 45 yards and a touchdown on five receptions against Kansas City in Week 16. At north of 4-1 odds, he’s a great bet to score against the Chiefs once again.
Austin Ekeler Anytime Touchdown (+235) – Peter Dewey
There are a lot of options on Saturday, but I’m looking for some value with this pick.
Washington running back Austin Ekeler returned to action in Week 18, and he ended up playing 47 percent of the team’s snaps in the wild card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ekeler played well in that game, carrying the ball eight times for 27 yards while catching three of his four targets for 26 yards.
The veteran only has four scores on the season, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see his role expand after Brian Robinson Jr. ran for just 16 yards on 10 carries against Tampa Bay.
Detroit has been beatable on the ground, allowing 4.5 yards per carry and 18 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. A dual-threat back, Ekeler could find his way into the end zone through the air as well, making him an intriguing bet on Saturday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.