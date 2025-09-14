Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Falcons vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 2
J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings will play their second straight game in primetime in Week 2, as they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.
This game features two first-round quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL Draft, as Michael Penix Jr. aims to lead Atlanta to its first win of the 2025 season.
The Falcons nearly knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, as Penix ran for a late touchdown, but their defense (and kicker Younghoe Koo) ended up letting them down in the final minutes.
Now, the Falcons are underdogs in Week 2 against a Minnesota team that made a major comeback to win in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
McCarthy struggled early, but he turned things on in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with three total touchdowns.
With Minnesota set as a road favorite in this game, how should we bet on it?
All week long, the SI Betting team has been sharing picks for this game, and I’ve put some of our favorite plays all in one place to get bettors ready for Sunday night.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Falcons vs. Vikings
- Atlanta Falcons Moneyline (+154) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Iain MacMillan
- Bijan Robinson OVER 3.5 Receptions (-130) – Peter Dewey
- Aaron Jones UNDER 9.5 Rush Attempts (-122) – Peter Dewey
- Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+105) – Peter Dewey
Atlanta Falcons Moneyline (+154) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week – why he’s taking the Falcons to win outright on Monday night:
Typically, I wait until Monday Night Football happens before I place a bet on teams playing in that game, but I had to rush to bet the Falcons at +187 in this spot. Atlanta fell short to the Buccaneers, but Michael Penix Jr. looked every bit of a great NFL quarterback, and their defense looked much improved under Jeff Ulbrich.
Making J.J. McCarthy this big of a favorite in his second-ever NFL start seems like a stretch. Atlanta has the weapons to not only cover the spread against Minnesota but also win this game outright. The Falcons are my upset pick of the week.
Bijan Robinson OVER 3.5 Receptions (-130) – Peter Dewey
After a huge role in the passing game in Week 1, Bijan Robinson could be in line for a similar workload on Monday night:
In Week 1, Robinson was heavily involved in the passing game, catching six of his seven targets for 100 yards and a touchdown.
With Drake London a little banged up, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Falcons rely heavily on Robinson to carry the offense both on the ground and through the air on Sunday.
Robinson caught 61 passes a season ago, finishing seven games with four or more catches. I think he’s worth a look in this market after he struggled running the ball with any efficiency in Week 1.
Aaron Jones UNDER 9.5 Rush Attempts (-122) – Peter Dewey
If you’re looking for a prop for a Vikings running back, I’m fading Aaron Jones after he was outsnapped and outcarried by Jordan Mason in Week 1:
Jones played 50 percent of the Vikings’ snaps in Week 1, just two fewer than Jordan Mason.
However, he saw just eight carries (for 23 yards) compared to Mason’s 15. There’s no doubt that Jones is the preferred back on passing downs – he caught a touchdown in Week 1 – but Mason figures to be the leader on the ground.
That doesn’t bode well for Jones, who already had a few games last season under this number despite having little competition for touches.
I think Jones is still a valuable piece of this offense, but I wouldn't bet on him leading the way on the ground.
Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+105) – Peter Dewey
Who doesn’t love an anytime touchdown scorer pick? Justin Jefferson is certainly worth a look after hitting pay dirt in Week 1:
One of the best receivers in the NFL, Justin Jefferson had no problem adjusting to life with J.J. McCarthy.
After a slow first half, Jefferson found the end zone in the second half, finishing with four catches for 44 yards on seven targets.
It wasn’t a prototypical Jefferson game, but I love this matchup for him on Sunday against a Falcons defense that allowed two touchdowns to Emeka Egbuka and three passing scores overall in Week 1.
Jefferson is a great bet whenever he’s at plus money in this market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
