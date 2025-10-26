Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Packers vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 8
Aaron Rodgers makes his return to Green Bay on Sunday Night Football in Week 8, as the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) with the Steelers set as home underdogs.
Pittsburgh is coming off a tough loss on the road in Week 7, as it lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a high-scoring affair. The Steelers’ defense let them down against Joe Flacco, and now they’ll have to face a dynamic Green Bay attack led by Love and running back Josh Jacobs.
Since tying the Dallas Cowboys back in Week 4, the Packers have rattled off wins against Cincinnati and the Arizona Cardinals to move into first place in the NFC North. Still, the Detroit Lions (5-2) are right behind the Pack.
It’ll be interesting to see what kind of reception Rodgers receives from the Green Bay faithful after he led the team to a Super Bowl earlier in his career.
The veteran quarterback has bounced back nicely from a rough 2024 season in New York, throwing for 1,270 yards, 14 touchdowns and five picks in six games. He’s completed 68.6 percent of his passes and leads the NFL in touchdown percentage.
Oddsmakers have set the Packers as favorites, but they have been a tough team to bet on when it comes to the spread, going just 2-4 against the number in 2025. Does that change tonight?
The SI Betting team has you covered with picks and predictions for this game, including some player props and anytime touchdown scorers.
- Green Bay Packers -3 (-110) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Iain MacMillan
- Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+140) – Peter Dewey
- Aaron Rodgers OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-128) – Peter Dewey
- Romeo Doubs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+105) – Peter Dewey
Green Bay Packers -3 (-110) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his best bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he likes Green Bay to cover the spread:
The Green Bay Packers have managed to win their past couple of games, but they haven't been able to cover the spread. I think this is the week that the streak ends. The Packers are still sixth in DVOA, fourth in EPA per play, and second in Net Yards per Play at +1.2.
The Steelers showed last week that they might be more of a flawed team than we originally thought. They're just 15th in Net Yards per Play (0.0), and their defense is 25th in opponent EPA and 18th in opponent success rate. Don't fall into the trap of betting on the Steelers because it's an Aaron Rodgers "revenge game.” The Packers are far and away the better team, and that's all that really matters.
Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+140) – Peter Dewey
This is a great matchup for Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, who has already found the end zone on multiple occasions in the 2025 season:
Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has been a beast in the red zone in the 2025 season, catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards and four scores.
Overall, he has 23 catches for 326 yards (and the four TDs) in the 2025 season, and he’s been a go-to option for Jordan Love all year long. With Jayden Reed out, Romeo Doubs and Kraft have been the clear top options in the passing game.
Kraft has found the end zone in four of his six games in 2025, and he’s coming off a season-high 10 targets in the win over Arizona in Week 7.
Plus, this is a great matchup against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed 36 catches, 403 receiving yards and four touchdowns to opposing tight ends in 2025.
Aaron Rodgers OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-128) – Peter Dewey
He may be over 40 years old, but Rodgers has shown that he can still sling the rock this season, throwing for 14 scores in six games:
It’s only right to bet on Rodgers in his return to Green Bay.
The former league MVP has done a great job putting up points this season, throwing 14 scores in six games. He’s posted multiple four-touchdown games, and he’s thrown at least two scores in four of his six appearances.
Green Bay has allowed 10 passing scores in 2025 (six games), and it ranks just 19th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Plus, with the Steelers set as underdogs, they may lean towards throwing the ball more in this game if they fall behind. Pittsburgh has just four rushing scores in 2025, so it’s more than likely that if the team gets in the red zone, Rodgers is the one finishing off the drive through the air.
Romeo Doubs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+105) – Peter Dewey
I love this prop for Romeo Doubs, who has become the No. 1 option in Green Bay’s passing game with Jayden Reed and Christian Watson out:
Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has really come on over the team’s last three games, catching 17 of his 25 targets for 185 yards and three scores.
Doubs has at least five receptions in each of those games, and he’s been targeted eight or more times in each matchup as well.
I expect Doubs to continue to operate as the No. 1 option in the passing game, as he’s played in 83.7 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps and received 36 targets this season.
This is a solid matchup against a Steelers defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and just allowed Ja’Marr Chase to catch 16 passes in Week 7.
