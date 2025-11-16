Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 11 (Take Points with Lions on Sunday Night Football)
We're now into the second half of the NFL season, but there's still plenty of football for us to watch and bet on, including a jam-packed slate of games today that includes pivotal games between playoff hopefuls.
If you want a few bets to place for today's action, you're in the right spot. I have three bets I love for Week 11, so let's take a look at them.
NFL Week 11 Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Texans -5.5 (-115) vs. Titans
- Seahawks +150 vs. Rams
- Lions +2.5 (-102) vs. Eagles
Texans vs. Titans Prediction
Let's not allow the BYE week to cause us to forget how bad this Titans team is. Sure, the Texans will likely be without C.J. Stroud for another week, but their defense alone, which remains one of the best in the league, is good enough to lead them to a win and cover against the Titans.
In case you forgot, the Titans are last in DVOA, net yards per play, and EPA per play. In a season where the bad teams are especially bad, the Titans are the worst of them, and it hasn't even been close. There are only a few teams I wouldn't lay this number on against the Titans, and the Texans certainly aren't one of them.
Pick: Texans -5.5 (-115)
Seahawks vs. Rams Prediction
I'm putting my money where my mouth is on the Seattle Seahawks being the best team in the NFL. They lead the league in DVOA and Net Yards per Play, sporting a Net Yards per Play of +0.4 yards more than any other team in the league. Sam Darnold also leads all teams in EPA+CPOE composite. They've managed to do all that despite ranking 23rd in average turnover margin at -0.4. The lack of forcing turnovers has hurt their EPA numbers, whereas the Rams haven't played as well on a play-by-play basis, but their +0.8 average turnover differential boosts their EPA numbers.
If the turnover variance turns in the Seahawks' favor, they're going to quickly look like the team to beat in the NFC. I think they prove just how good they are by beating the Rams in Week 11.
Pick: Seahawks +150
Lions vs. Eagles Prediction
I'm still not completely sold on the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Lions continue to somehow be underrated in the betting market. We all know how efficient and dynamic their offense is, but their defense has been unbelievable this season, ranking fifth in defensive DVOA, 10th in opponent EPA per play, and seventh in opponent yards per play, giving up just 5.0 yards per snap.
The Eagles still have plenty of issues, especially on offense. The Lions defense can keep this score in check in lead them to at least cover the spread as slight road underdogs.
Pick: Lions +2.5 (-102)
