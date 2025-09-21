Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 3 (Bet Eagles to Fly Past Rams)
Toss on a cup of coffee, sit down, and place your bets for today's NFL action. If you don't want to spend the time looking through all the stats, metrics, and numbers to decide which bets to place, have no fear, I'm here to help you out.
I have a little something for everyone: a bet on a favorite, an underdog, and a total. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Bets Today
- Eagles -3.5 (-104) vs. Rams
- Texans (+110) vs. Jaguars
- Steelers vs. Patriots OVER 44.5 (-104)
Rams vs. Eagles Prediction
My "Rams offense is going to be bad this season" take is hanging on by a thread. I'm not quite ready to say I was wrong, but if they put up another good offensive performance against this Eagles' defense, I'm going to have to eat my words. I'm going to back my preseason take at least one more time by backing the Eagles to win and cover in this game.
The Eagles' offensive line will be able to keep the Rams' pass rush in check, and I have faith in believing Philadelphia will continue to find success on the ground. Let's ride with the defending champs.
Pick: Eagles -3.5 (-104)
Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction
The Houston Texans' offense has looked downright bad through the first two weeks, but we can give Nick Caley a little bit of slack in his first two games as an offensive coordinator. What I really like about this Texans team is their defense, which has largely smothered two great passing offenses in the Rams and the Buccaneers. Now, they get to face a Jaguars' offense that has some questions in its passing game, both with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and Brian Thomas Jr. at wide receiver.
I'll back the Texans are slight underdogs to get their first win of the season.
Pick: Texans +110
Steelers vs. Patriots Prediction
If the first two weeks are any indication of how this season will go for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, the defenses for both teams could be a real problem. The Steelers rank 29th in opponent yards per play, giving up 6.3 yards per snap, and the Patriots have been even worse, ranking 31st in opponent yards per play (6.6). The two teams also rank 24th and 26th in opponent EPA per play.
With that in mind, I think the only choice in this game is to bet the OVER 44.
Pick: OVER 44.5 (-104)
