Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 9 (Will Falcons Upset Patriots?)
The 2025 MLB season is officially in the books, which means it's time to focus 100% of our attention on the National Football League, which will officially hit the halfway point of the season after Week 9 action.
If you want to place a few bets on today's action, you're in the right spot. I have a little bit of something for anything, including a bet on an underdog, a total, and a favorite. Let's dive into them.
Top NFL Bets Today
- Falcons +200 vs. Patriots
- Colts vs. Steelers OVER 51 (-110)
- Seahawks -3 (-110) vs. Commanders
Falcons vs. Patriots Prediction
At this point in the season, we sort of know what we're going to get from the Falcons. In games you think they should win, they'll lose, and games you think they'll lose, they'll be competitive in. This is the ultimate buy-low spot after losing to both the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. Hopefully, Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London will be healthy for this game, and if they are, they could give the Patriots a scare.
The Patriots' underlying metrics are concerning. Their defense is 28th in the NFL in DVOA and 19th in opponent success rate. They're going to get exposed sooner or later, and if the "good" version of the Falcons offense shows up on Sunday, this could be the week that it does. I'll take a shot on Atlanta as a 2-1 underdog.
Pick: Falcons +200
Colts vs. Steelers Prediction
While the Colts' offense continues to roll, their defense has shown some flashes of issues that Indianapolis fans and bettors should be concerned about. The Colts are now 10th in opponent EPA, 24th in opponent success rate, and 16th in defensive DVOA.
Meanwhile, the Steelers' offense is better than you might think, coming in the top 10 in offensive DVOA and EPA per play.
The Colts' defensive issues are going to cost them at some point this season, but I'm not sure if this is the week it happens. Instead, I feel more confident betting on both offenses to have yet another solid offensive performance. I'll take the OVER.
Pick: OVER 51 (-110)
Seahawks vs. Commanders Prediction
The Seattle Seahawks still don't get the respect they deserve. The Seahawks are second in Net Yards per Play and first in DVOA, and Sam Darnold has ranked inside the top three in EPA+CPOE composite. On top of all that, they've been the best team in special teams DVOA as well.
The Seahawks have been far better than the betting market is giving them credit for, especially against a middling Commanders team. This is my best bet for the week.
Pick: Seahawks -3 (-110)
