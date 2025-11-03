Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Cardinals vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 9)
Both the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys are under .500 entering their Week 9 matchup on Monday Night Football.
Arizona won its first two games of the season, but it has dropped five games in a row and didn’t have Kyler Murray (foot) in back-to-back matchups before the team’s Week 8 bye.
Murray is not expected to return on Monday, leading to Dallas being favored at home in this matchup with Jacoby Brissett making another start.
At 3-4-1, the Cowboys are on the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC despite having one of the most lethal passing offenses in the league. Dallas ranks first in passing yards, first in passing touchdowns, second in points scored and third in yards per play this season.
However, the team is also dead last in yards per play allowed on defense. That could lead to a high-scoring game on Monday night, as Dallas has hit the OVER in six of eight games in 2025.
If you’re looking to bet on Monday night’s matcha, you’ve come to the right place, as the SI Betting team has a ton of picks across different markets for this NFC battle.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Cardinals vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Dallas Cowboys -2.5 (-118) vs. Arizona Cardinals – Iain MacMillan
- Trey McBride OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey
- George Pickens Anytime TD (+140) – Peter Dewey
- CeeDee Lamb OVER 77.5 Receiving Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey
Dallas Cowboys -2.5 (-118) vs. Arizona Cardinals – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s backing the Cowboys to win and cover in this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week. Mac's pick was before Murray was ruled out, but he already liked Dallas:
Kyler Murray is on track to be back for the Cardinals, but that may not be good news for Arizona fans and bettors. Jacoby Brissett ranks 13th in EPA+CPOE, while Murray comes in at 21st in that stat. Yes, he gets to face a bad Cowboys' offense, but I don't think he's played well enough for the Cardinals to only be 3-point underdogs.
The Cowboys are fifth in the league in EPA per play and fourth in offensive DVOA. They're going to score early and often in this game, and I don't think the Cardinals' offense will be able to match the rate they're scoring at.
Trey McBride OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey
If you’re looking for a pass catcher to back in this matchup, tight end Trey McBride should have a field day against this Dallas secondary:
This season, McBride has 47 catches for 421 yards and four scores in seven games, clearing 67.5 receiving yards in three games in 2025.
He has been targeted 24 times by Jacoby Brissett in the last two games, and the Cardinals should continue to give him that kind of volume in this Week 9 battle.
McBride has 66 targets overall this season, and he’s facing a Dallas team that ranks 31st in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has given up 415 receiving yards to tight ends in eight games. The Cowboys were gashed through the air by Denver last week, and McBride is set at a pretty reasonable number for the No. 1 option in a passing game.
George Pickens Anytime TD (+140) – Peter Dewey
Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has six scores already in the 2025 season, and he’s a solid value to find the end zone in Week 9:
Pickens has failed to find the end zone in each of his last two games, but he’s scored six times this season and still is one of the most-targeted players in the league, racking up 63 across eight games.
I think Pickens is in a prime spot to score against an Arizona defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Pickens is a great red-zone target because of his size, and he’s also Dallas’ deep-ball threat, giving him a bunch of avenues to break one for a score. With CeeDee Lamb out during Weeks 3 through six, Pickens found the end zone in every game.
While his target share has dipped a little with Lamb back, he’s still a great target at plus money in an explosive Dallas passing offense that leads the NFL in passing yards and is tied for first in passing touchdowns.
CeeDee Lamb OVER 77.5 Receiving Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey
After failing to clear 100 yards for the first time this season in Week 8, Lamb is a perfect buy-low candidate in Week 9:
Lamb has appeared in four full games this season, racking up 28 catches for 406 yards and a score for Dallas. He’s put up 110 or more receiving yards in three of his four full games, although he fell just short of this line in Week 8 against Denver.
The Broncos are fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, so it makes sense that the Cowboys struggled a bit more throwing the ball. Still, Lamb had 74 yards on 10 targets (seven catches) against the Broncos.
Now, he takes on an Arizona defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has allowed well over 200 passing yards per game this season.
Given his target volume (Lamb has 42 targets this season), the Cowboys star should be right back in the mix for a 100-yard game on Monday night.
