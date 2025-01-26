Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Commanders vs. Eagles in NFC Championship Game)
The wait is over, it's time for one of the most anticipated days of the NFL season; Championship Sunday.
There are four teams still alive in the race for the Vince Lombardi Trophy one of them will be eliminated at the end of the NFC Championship. This year's NFC Championship will feature a divisional rival as the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders.
If you're looking for bets for the first of two championship games today, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down which side I'm backing as well as my favorite prop and touchdown scorer.
Commanders vs. Eagles Best Bets Today
- Commanders +6 (-108) vs. Eagles via DraftKings
- Jayden Daniels OVER 21.5 Completions (+100) via BetMGM
- DeVonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+185) via FanDuel
Commanders +6 (-108) vs. Eagles
If you were to break down this bet from a pure analytics standpoint, there are plenty of reasons to like the Eagles. They far outrank the Commanders in Net Yards per Play and virtually every single defensive statistic you can find. I'm sure you'll hear all week about how the Commanders have struggled to stop the run and the Eagles will be able to power through them on the ground.
In most cases, I would be laying the points with the Eagles but at this point, I simply can't look past Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense. Daniels has been the best rookie quarterback in the history of the sport and may now be the best quarterback in the NFC. His ability to use his legs to his advantage while also remaining calm in the pocket is something I rarely see from a player in his position.
The Commanders also seem to have the Chiefs-esque factor of having things go their way in big moments and never shooting themselves in the foot, something the Eagles have done continuously this season including last week against the Rams.
The Commanders may not win this game. Their defensive issues may prove too much to pull off another upset. With that being said, I can't envision this being a blowout in favor of Philadelphia. I'll take the points with the 'dog.
Jayden Daniels OVER 21.5 Completions (+100)
No matter how you think this game is going to go, almost all paths lead to Jayden Daniels racking up completions in this game. The only outcome I see that could hurt this prop is if the Commanders win in a blowout, leading to the Commanders sticking to the run game in the second half.
If the Eagles, who are significant favorites, take an early lead, the Commanders will have to throw the ball to play catch-up. If it's a close game, the Commanders are likely going to stick to their bread and butter and put the ball in their star rookie's hands. Daniels has gone over this number in eight straight games if you take away Week 18 against the Cowboys when he was taken out of the game in the second half to keep him rested.
DeVonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+185)
A.J. Brown is at much shorter odds to score a touchdown but you might be surprised to find out that DeVonta Smith recorded more touchdowns this season than Brown, recording eight to Brown's seven. He also had one more reception than the Eagles' No. 1 receiver, 68 compared to 67.
Smith has also been a more prominent receiver in the postseason, hauling in eight receptions for 76 yards through the first two games. He presents some value to score at +185 odds.
