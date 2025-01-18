Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Divisional Round on Saturday)
We have two postseason matchups on Saturday with each conference's top seed in action.
Both the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs are laying nearly double digits at home out of their respective BYE week's in the wild card round, facing two upstart teams that are off of upset wins in the Washington Commanders and Houston Texans, respectively.
Let's get you set for divisional weekend with a trio of Saturday bets, including a longtime anytime touchdown scorer, an over/under pick and a player prop.
Best Bets for NFL Playoffs Divisional Round
- Dalton Schultz Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+420)
- Commanders vs. Lions OVER 55.5
- Jayden Daniels OVER 54.5 Rushing Yards
Texans vs. Chiefs Player Prop Best Bet
As big underdogs on Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, the Texans will likely be relying on the passing game quite a bit. Our betting expert Iain MacMillan has a pass catcher in mind for Houston to get going in the anytime touchdown market, Dalton Schultz.
The Chiefs struggled to defend tight ends all season. They finished the regular season tied for allowing the second most receptions to the position at 106 while also allowing the most receiving yards at 1,191. In the regular season meeting game between these two teams, Schultz scored a touchdown while racking up five receptions for 45 yards. I can't pass this bet up at north of 4-1 odds.
PICK: Dalton Schultz Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+420)
Commanders vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
In a game between the dynamic Lions offense and the runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, points are in order. Despite the sky high total of 55.5, MacMillan isn't fazed, he's going with the over.
I'm not going to overthink this game. Give me the OVER and let's just sit back and root for points in this NFC showdown.
You don't need me to tell you these are two of the most elite offenses in the NFL. They rank third and fourth in EPA per play, first and fifth in success rate, and first and fifth in points per game. The Lions can attack defenses both on the ground and through the air while the Commanders can torch teams through the air with their electric rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels.
Defensively, I have a lot of questions for both teams. The Lions are still dealing with plenty of injuries, especially their secondary, and the Commanders have had holes on that side of the football all season. All signs possible point to this being a high-scoring affair.
PICK: OVER 55.5
Commanders vs. Lions Player Prop Best Bet
Jayden Daniels has been incredibly impressive this season, revitalizing the Commanders offense instantly. In the postseason, Daniels is likely going to continue to rely on his legs. An elite passer, Daniels is a terror in the open field as a rusher, carrying the ball 13 times against the Buccaneers last week.
MacMillan is going to count on even more usage for Daniels the rusher on Saturday night given the matchup against the Lions. Here's what he had to say.
The Detroit Lions have struggled to stop opposing quarterbacks from racking up rush yards against them this season. They have allowed the fourth most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks at 454.
Jayden Daniels averaged 52.4 rushing yards per game in the regular season so we only need him to get a few more yards than his season average to cash this bet. It's worth noting that while Daniels only had 36 yards on the ground against the Bucs, he did rack up 13 attempts which shows me he'll continue to take off with his legs throughout the postseason.
PICK: Jayden Daniels OVER 55.5
