Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Raiders vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 10)
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 7-2 record through nine weeks, and they are heavily favored at home on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Las Vegas is coming off an overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, and it’s just 2-6 this season. So, it’s not surprising that Denver is one of the biggest favorites on the board this week, even though it’s just 4-4-1 against the spread in the 2025 season.
The Broncos haven’t exactly been dominant this season, as they needed two big fourth quarter comebacks in the last three weeks to knock off the New York Giants and Houston Texans. Still, the team has won six games in a row, and Bo Nix has done just enough to win games with an elite defense backing him up.
As for the Raiders, they showed some serious improvement on offense – especially throwing the ball – in Week 9 against Jacksonville. Geno Smith threw four scores, and he found star tight end Brock Bowers for three of them. Bowers made his first appearance since Week 4, and he could be an interesting prop bet in this divisional matchup since Denver is down top cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.
If you’re looking to bet on Thursday Night Football, the SI Betting team has you covered with player props, anytime touchdown scorer picks and game picks for this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of our top plays for Raiders vs. Broncos in Week 10.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos
- Denver Broncos -9 (-110) vs. Las Vegas Raiders – Iain MacMillan
- Ashton Jeanty UNDER 56.5 Rushing Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey
- Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-129) – Peter Dewey
- RJ Harvey Anytime TD (+225) – Ryan Gilbert
Denver Broncos -9 (-110) vs. Las Vegas Raiders – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bets for every game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s picking the Broncos to cover the number at home against Las Vegas:
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been abysmal this season. They rank 30th in the league in offensive DVOA, ahead of only the Titans and Browns, and now they have to hit the road to take on arguably the best defense in the NFL. The Broncos rank fourth in opponent EPA per Play and first in opponent success rate. It's hard to imagine the Raiders being able to score enough points to cover this spread.
It's also worth noting how much better the Broncos have been at home this season, ranking third in Net Yards per Play on their home field at (+1.6). That should be enough to overwhelm the Raiders.
Ashton Jeanty UNDER 56.5 Rushing Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey
It’s been a rough season for Ashton Jeanty running ball behind this terrible Las Vegas offensive line, and he’s a fade candidate against this Denver run defense on Thursday:
Jeanty has not had a lot of space to run behind a Raiders offensive line that is one of the worst in the NFL.
This season, the rookie is 10th in tackle for loss percentage amongst running backs (16.94 percent), and his teammate Raheem Mostert is seventh (18.75 percent). So, running room is hard to come by in Las Vegas, and will be even tougher against Denver.
The Broncos are fourth in the NFL in yards per carry allowed this season (3.7), and they rank sixth in the league in EPA/Rush.
That’s going to make things tough on Jeanty, who has only cleared 56.5 rushing yards in four of his eight games (from Weeks 3 to 6). He had just 21 rushing yards in Week 7 and 42 in Week 9.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the rookie makes more of an impact in the passing game on Thursday with the Raiders struggling to open up any meaningful running lanes for him.
Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-129) – Peter Dewey
Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been very inconsistent this season, but he has a favorable matchup at home against this Raiders defense:
It hasn’t been a great season for Bo Nix, who has completed just 61.2 percent of his passes for 1,976 yards, 17 scores and six picks in nine games. The touchdown numbers are pretty solid for Nix, who has thrown at least two scores in three games in a row.
Now, he takes on a Raiders team that is 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, even though it’s only allowed 11 passing scores in the 2025 season.
I like Nix to throw multiple scores for the fourth game in a row, as he only has two games where he’s attempted fewer than 30 passes and has five multi-score games to his name. Nix has eight passing touchdowns over the last three weeks.
RJ Harvey Anytime TD (+225) – Ryan Gilbert
If you’re looking for an anytime touchdown scorer bet, SI Betting’s Ryan Gilbert is eyeing a Broncos running back at +225 on Thursday:
J.K. Dobbins is the lead back in Denver and is -120 to score a touchdown on Thursday night. However, backup RJ Harvey has seen as many red zone touches as Dobbins in the last two weeks, and he’s scored in three straight contests – including a three-score game two weeks ago.
The Raiders have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns (nine to running backs) this season, including a pair of running backs scoring in two separate games. That might be the case here with Dobbins and Harvey both finding paydirt, but I’ll take the +225 odds for Harvey to get past the goal line.
