Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Ravens vs. Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 9)
A crucial Thursday night matchup for the Baltimore Ravens takes place in Week 9, as they’re looking to pull closer to the top of the AFC North standings.
Baltimore is a major road favorite on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins, who won their second game of the season in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Miami was a touchdown underdog in that game, but it rode four touchdown passes from Tua Tagovailoa to a huge road win. Now, the Dolphins are looking to pick up a second win in a row – this time at home – against a Baltimore team that needs to make a run now to reach the playoffs.
The Ravens started the season at 1-5 before their bye week, but they picked up a big win in Week 8 to keep their chances to make the playoffs – and win the division – alive.
All week long, the SI Betting team has made picks for this matchup, and I’ve curated some of our favorites right here to help bettors get a leg up on this primetime game.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Ravens vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Miami Dolphins +7.5 (-108) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan
- De’Von Achane OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey
- Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+165) – Peter Dewey
- Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 32.5 Pass Attempts (-103) – Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins +7.5 (-108) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week – why he’s taking the Dolphins to cover on Thursday:
Even if Jackson does play, I'm not yet convinced that the Ravens are back to being as good a team as we expected them to be before the season began. Sure, they won and covered against the Bears in Week 8, but their defense still showed some issues and had a Net Yards per Play of 0.0 at the end of the game.
The Dolphins showed they still have some fight left in them so I'll take them with the 7.5 points on Thursday night.
De’Von Achane OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey
This is a great matchup for the Dolphins running game, and Achane continues to be the brightest spot in an embattled offense in 2025:
So far this season, De’Von Achane has been the best player in the Miami offense, racking up 539 rushing yards and 235 receiving yards in eight games. He’s averaging an impressive 5.0 yards per carry, and I think he could be in line for a big game on Thursday night.
The Ravens rank 30th in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, and they’ve allowed 4.5 yards per carry to opposing teams. Achane should handle a bunch of carries on Thursday, as he’s gotten the ball at least 10 times on the ground in seven of his eight games.
Over the last three weeks, Achane has racked up 128, 82 and 67 rushing yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
He’s the easiest weapon to trust in Miami’s offense against one of the worst defenses in the NFL through the first eight weeks.
Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+165) – Peter Dewey
Betting on Lamar in his return to action? Why not!? Jackson should make an impact on the ground against this weak Miami defense:
No team in the NFL has allowed more rushing touchdowns (four) to quarterbacks this season than the Dolphins.
That sets up well for Jackson, who has carried the ball 21 times for 166 yards and a score in his four games. Jackson should be able to take advantage of this Miami defense that has allowed 10 rushing scores in 2025 (tied for the second-most in the NFL) while also giving up 180 rushing yards on just 38 attempts to quarterbacks.
If Jackson is truly healthy, the Ravens should look to get him involved in the read option game with Derrick Henry. He’s set at a pretty favorable price to score against one of the league’s worst defenses.
Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 32.5 Pass Attempts (-103) – Peter Dewey
I’m fading Tagovailoa in this matchup, as there a few scenarios that lead to him falling short of his pass attempts prop:
This season, Tagovailoa has thrown the ball 33 or more times in just two of his eight games (a 10-point loss to Buffalo and a three-point loss to Carolina).
He’s attempted just 23 and 26 passes in his last two games, and the Dolphins may lean on their running game against a Baltimore defense that is one of the worst in the league at stopping the run.
If Miami is able to hang in this game, Tagovailoa likely is executing some quick drives, and if it falls behind big – like the spread suggests – there’s a chance the Dolphins pull him again for youngster Quinn Ewers.
Tagovailoa has thrown 10 picks this season and has his lowest completion percentage in three seasons. I don’t see Miami relying on his arm on Thursday, especially since it hasn’t done so in most of its games in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.