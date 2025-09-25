Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Seahawks vs. Cardinals on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 4)
Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night in Arizona, as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks in a massive NFC West matchup.
Arizona is set as a slight underdog in the latest odds at the best betting sites, but can it cover the spread and move to 3-1 straight up in the 2025 season?
It won’t be easy against a Seattle team that has won back-to-back games and turned in a commanding performance in Week 3 in a blowout win over the New Orleans Saints.
Sam Darnold and the Seattle offense has gotten going after a rough Week 1, and it’s looking to remain in the mix for the top spot in a loaded NFC West with a win on Thursday.
Arizona will be shorthanded in this game, as it posts starting running James Conner to a season-ending injury in Week 3.
That certainly impacts the prop market for this matchup, as there are tons of ways to bet on this primetime matchup.
All week long, the SI Betting team has been sharing picks to prepare bettors for this game, and I’ve curated some of our favorites all in one spot as a crash course for Thursday Night Football in Week 4.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Seattle Seahawks Moneyline (+102) vs. Arizona Cardinals – Iain MacMillan
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey
- Trey Benson Anytime TD (+100) – Peter Dewey
- Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-145) – Peter Dewey
Seattle Seahawks Moneyline (+102) vs. Arizona Cardinals – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week.
MacMillan bet on the Seahawks when they were underdogs before this line flipped during the week:
The Arizona Cardinals have gotten off to a respectable start to their 2025 season, beating the Saints and Panthers and then barely losing to the San Francisco 49ers. With that being said, I'm not sold on this team, and I think they're far worse than their public perception. Heading into Week 4, they rank 19th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.1. They're also in the middle of the pack in most advanced metrics, including ranking 13th in both EPA per play and opponent per play. While those numbers don't look terrible, let's remember they've had one of the easiest schedules to start the season, with games against the Panthers and Saints.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks' stock has risen lately. They're seventh in the league in Net Yards per Play (+0.9) and 10th in opponent EPA per play. Sam Darnold has also been impressive. I expected little of him this season, but he's now fifth in the NFL in EPA+CPOE composite behind only Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, and Josh Allen.
Give me the Seahawks to pull off the slight upset on Thursday night.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey
My favorite prop bet for the week involves Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the top wideouts in the NFL:
It’s been a terrific start to the season for JSN, who is averaging over seven catches and 100 yards per game.
JSN has 22 catches on 29 targets for 323 yards and a score this season, picking up at least 96 receiving yards in every game. Darnold targeted his star wideout 10 or more times in each of the first two weeks of the season before sending six targets his way in a blowout win over the New Orleans Saints.
Arizona is just 15th in the NFL in defensive EPA/Pass, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Smith-Njigba get loose for a few big catches in this one. Given his volume and role in the Seattle offense, JSN is a must bet until he falls short of this number in 2025.
Trey Benson Anytime TD (+100) – Peter Dewey
In our best anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game, I shared why Benson is a great target with Conner out:
Benson is a great target in Week 4 with Conner now out for the season, as the backup running back saw his snap share jump in a big way after Conner went down in Week 3.
Benson played a season-high 40 snaps, carrying the ball 10 times for 42 yards while adding three catches for nine yards on four targets. He played 60.6 percent of the snaps for Arizona, and I’d expect him to handle a major workload on a short week.
Conner had found the end zone in back-to-back weeks before going down in Week 3, and Benson should step right into a bellcow role against a Seattle defense that has allowed the second-most receptions to running backs in the NFL.
That’s a great sign for Benson having multiple avenues to find the end zone in Week 4.
Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-145) – Peter Dewey
There’s one more running back that I believe is worth betting on in this game as well, Seattle Kenneth Walker III:
Zach Charbonnet missed Week 3 with an injury, and he’s facing an uphill battle to play in Week 4 against the Cardinals, which could mean a major workload for Kenneth Walker III.
Walker found the end zone twice in Week 3 and has scored in back-to-back weeks, handling 29 carries and two receptions during that stretch. The Seahawks running back saw his snap share increase without Charbonnet in Week 3, and he should see yet another big role in Week 4 after getting at least 13 touches in every game this season.
Arizona has given up just one rushing score this season, but Walker’s role is too big to pass up in Week 4 – especially if Charbonnet sits.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
