Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Vikings vs. Chargers on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 8)
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are desperately trying to get their season back on track, as they’ve dropped three of their last four games to fall to 4-3 – behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West standings.
Now, Los Angeles is favored at home in a short week against the Minnesota Vikings, who are just 3-3 in the 2025 season.
J.J. McCarthy (ankle) has not played since Week 2, and the Vikings are just 2-2 with veteran Carson Wentz under center this season. The Vikings are in last place in the NFC North, and they appear to be a lock to take one of the biggest steps back in the NFL after a 14-3 season in the 2024 campaign.
Injuries have hurt both of these teams on offense, as the Chargers have lost Rashawn Slater and Najee Harris for the season while Joe Alt and Omarion Hampton have missed multiple games.
A loss for either of these teams in Week 8 could be detrimental to their playoff chances, especially for the Chargers with the Kansas City Chiefs right on their heels in the AFC West.
If you’re looking to bet on this Week 8 primetime matchup, the SI Betting team has you covered with props, anytime touchdowns scorer picks and a game bet for Thursday night.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Minnesota Vikings +3 (-105) vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Iain MacMillan
- Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+155) – Peter Dewey
- Jordan Addison OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey
- Jordan Mason Anytime TD (+115) – Peter Dewey
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this matchup in his Road to 272 column, and he’s picking Minnesota to cover as an underdog:
The Chargers are in a world of hurt right now. They are lost without their two starting tackles and now they have to take on one of the best blitzing teams in the NFL in the Minnesota Vikings. Whether it's a result of a banged-up offensive line or Justin Herbert failing to meet expectations this season, the results are the same nonetheless. The Chargers are now 23rd in the NFL in DVOA, 15th in EPA, and 19th in opponent EPA per play. Herbert is also 16th amongst starting quarterbacks in Expected Points Added plus Completion Percentage Over Expected, which is only one spot better than Mac Jones and one spot worse than Carson Wentz.
The Vikings' offense has had some problems of their own, but I can't bring myself to lay points on this Chargers team against a Vikings defense that has the third highest sack percentage at 27.6%.
Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+155) – Peter Dewey
If you’re looking for an anytime touchdown scorer pick, Keenan Allen has been one of the most-targeted receivers in the red zone this season:
It’s been a bounce-back season for Chargers wideout Keenan Allen, as he’s caught 44 of his 65 targets for 435 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.
Allen has at least seven targets in every game, and he was targeted a season-high 14 times in the loss to the Colts in Week 7.
On top of that, he’s been a go-to option in the red zone, racking up 11 targets in seven games, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.
Allen has turned those looks into three red-zone scores. Based on volume alone, Allen is the best bet amongst the Chargers’ pass catchers on Thursday night.
Jordan Addison OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey
After a big game in Week 7, Minnesota wideout Jordan Addison could be undervalued in the prop market on Thursday:
After missing the first three games of the 2025 season due to a suspension, Addison has returned to play a massive role for the Vikings.
He has 18 receptions on 26 targets for 283 yards and one score in three games, putting up over 100 receiving yards in Week 4 and Week 7. He has thrived with Carson Wentz under center, operating as the veteran’s go-to option in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
In that game, Addison had nine receptions on 12 targets for a season-high 128 yards. Now, he’s set at just 55.5 yards against a Chargers defense that ranks in the middle of the pack (13th) in EPA/Pass this season.
I think this is a prime spot to buy low on Addison, who is emerging as the best No. 2 option (to Justin Jefferson) in the NFL.
Jordan Mason Anytime TD (+115) – Peter Dewey
The Chargers were torched by Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts on the ground in Week 7, making this a favorable matchup for Vikings bellcow Jordan Mason:
Vikings running back Jordan Mason could be in for a huge game against a Chargers defense that has allowed the second-most rushing scores in the NFL (10) through the first seven weeks of the season.
Los Angeles is just 29th in the league in EPA/Rush, and it was torched by Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Now, the Chargers are on a short week against a Minnesota team that would love to establish the run to take pressure off backup quarterback Carson Wentz.
Mason has 13 or more carries in five of his six games this season, and he’s found the end zone four times on the ground, scoring in three of his last four games.
He should be the preferred option at the goal line for Minnesota, and I’d expect him to gash this L.A. defense, which is allowing 5.1 yards per carry in 2025.
