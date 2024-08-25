Best NFL Picks Today (How to Bet On Final Three Preseason Games)
Only three preseason games are between us and the regular season. By the time we go to bed tonight, the preseason will be in the books and we can start looking ahead to Week 1.
That means we have only three games left as bettors to warm up so that's what I intend to use today's exhibition games for. I have a pick locked in for each of the three games. Let's dive into them.
Titans vs. Saints Prediction
The No. 1 thing I look for when betting on preseason games is how the head coach has done in the preseason. It will give us an idea how important winning these games are to him and the new head coach for the Titans, Brian Callahan, has gone 2-0 so far beating both the 49ers and the Seahawks.
Meanwhile, Dennis Allen has gone just 1-1 bringing his career preseason record as a head coach to 8-12.
The Titans have more to prove with it being a rebuilding year and may come into this game firing on all cylinders in hopes of carrying some level of momentum into the regular season. There's a reason they're 5.5-point favorites.
Pick: Titans -5.5
Cardinals vs. Broncos Prediction
Do the Broncos win the award for the best preseason team? It's certainly possible as long as they're able to bear the Cardinals. Their offense has been electric, putting up 34 points against the Colts and 27 points against the Packers.
It's clear Sean Payton wants to get some momentum heading into a regular season where not a lot of people are expecting much from his squad. I think they finish their preseason campaign undefeated with a win and cover against the Cardinals today.
Pick: Broncos -3
Patriots vs. Commanders Prediction
If this game was set as a pick'em, I'd lean towards the Patriots given how bad Dan Quinn has been in the preseason in his career as a head coach. With that being said, we're betting on the point spread and 6.5 points is too much for me to lay on a Patriots team that has some of the worst depth in the NFL.
Let's just hope the Commanders can keep this game close and we can walk away from the preseason with a winning bet.
Pick: Commanders +6.5
