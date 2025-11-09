Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 10 (Bet on Wan'Dale Robinson to Find the End Zone)
The second half of the NFL season officially began with the Thursday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. It's time to move to Sunday's slate of games, with plenty of intriguing matchups.
In this article, I'm going to give you a few of my top player prop bets for today's action. Let's dive into them.
Giants vs. Bears Prop Bet
You may be surprised to find out that Wan'Dale Robinson is 15th in the NFL in targets and 12th in receptions, despite having only two touchdowns. That makes me think this is a great spot to buy low on him to score his third touchdown of the season, especially considering he's going to face a Bears defense that has given up the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. Chicago is also 22nd in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate.
Pick: Wan'Dale Robinson Anytime Touchdown (+220)
Jaguars vs. Texans Prop Bet
I'm out on Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars' quarterback ranks third-worst in the NFL in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected, with only Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel ranking worse. Now, he has to take on a Texans' defense that ranks first in opponent dropback EPA, second in opponent dropback success rate, and has allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game at 177.5.
Pick: Trevor Lawrence UNDER 206.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Steelers vs. Chargers Prop Bet
Justin Herbert and the Chargers have a skeleton of an offensive line in this game, which I believe will lead to Herbert throwing many short passes to help move the ball down the field while not having the time for long-developing plays. That may lead to fewer yards for Herbert, but more completions. This bet is aided by the Steelers' defense, which has allowed the most completions per game this season, with 27. The Chargers' quarterback is averaging 24.4 completions per game, so if he hits his season average, this bet will be a winner.
Pick: Justin Herbert OVER 23.5 Completions (-104)
