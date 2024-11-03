Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 9 (Vikings Defense Will Shut Down Jonathan Taylor)
Strap in for another jam-packed day of NFL action. If you haven't placed your bets yet, it's not too late.
In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for Sunday's action, including a bet for tonight's Sunday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.
Best NFL Player Props Today
- Bo Nix OVER 216.5 Pass Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Bijan Robinson OVER 71.5 Rush Yards (-113) via FanDuel
- Jonathan Taylor UNDER 74.5 Rush Yards (-113) via FanDuel
Bo Nix OVER 216.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Betting on whatever quarterback is playing against the Baltimore Ravens has been an auto-bet for me every week and it continues to cash for us.
The Ravens give up 291.4 passing yards per game while ranking 28th in opponent dropback EPA, and 26th in opponent success rate. They have also given up 39 pass plays of 20+ yards, which is the most in the NFL by five.
Bo Nix averaging 191.3 passing yards per game but a negative game script will likely force him to throw the ball more than usual. He's coming off a 284-yard performance against the Panthers.
Bijan Robinson OVER 71.5 Rush Yards (-113)
The Cowboys' defense has been abysmal against the run this season allowing 4.8 yards per carry and 154.6 total rushing yards per game. They're also dead last in opponent rush EPA and 31st in opponent rush success rate.
Tyler Allgeier has been getting carries at times this season, but his usage has been blown out of proportion. Bijan Robinson has still played 68% of snaps in each of the past two weeks including a game against the Seahawks where he racked up 103 yards on 21 attempts.
Jonathan Taylor UNDER 74.5 Rush Yards (-113)
The key to victory for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football is to stop the run. If they can slow down Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' offense won't be as effective as they have been at times this season.
Thankfully, are built to do exactly that. They're first in opponent rush EPA, second in opponent rush success rate, and third in opponent yards per carry (3.9).
