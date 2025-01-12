Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Wild Card Round (Packers Will Slow Down Saquon Barkley)
Strap in, folks. We have three NFL Playoff games to watch and bet on today.
There are two already in the books as the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens have locked up their Divisional Round berths. The AFC will wrap up their side of the wild-card bracket on Sunday afternoon when the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos and then the NFC will have its turn.
We only have 11 more NFL games to bet on this season so we have to take advantage of every opportunity. If you want to get in on a few player props, you've come to the right place. We have oodles of player props we like and we're going to break them all down for you in this article.
Best NFL Player Props Today
- Marvin Mims Jr. OVER 3.5 Receptions (-165) – Iain MacMillan
- James Cook Anytime TD (-130) – Peter Dewey
- Josh Allen OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Iain MacMillan
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 102.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
- Tucker Kraft UNDER 36.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
- DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (+200) – Iain MacMillan
- Jalen McMillan Anytime TD (+160) – Peter Dewey
- Bucky Irving OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Peter Dewey
- Terry McLaurin OVER 4.5 Receptions (-155) – Peter Dewey
Broncos vs. Bills Prop Bets
Marvin Mims Jr. OVER 3.5 Receptions (-165) – Iain MacMillan
Marvin Mims Jr. has been hot lately, and I'm going to ride that train in the postseason. He has hauled in a combined 13 receptions over the last two games, serving as a great compliment to Courtland Sutton.
The fact that the Bills are big-time favorites should help Mims' numbers as well. If the Broncos find themselves playing from behind, they will have to throw the ball often in the second half to catch up. If they do, this has the potential of being an easy winner.
James Cook Anytime TD (-130) – Peter Dewey
The Broncos are a great run defense, allowing just 3.9 yards per carry this season (second-best in the NFL), but I don’t think that’s where James Cook needs to thrive in this one.
Cook had 16 rushing scores and 18 total touchdowns this season, and Denver has struggled to cover running backs in the passing game, allowing six receiving touchdowns and 641 receiving yards to them this season.
Don’t be shocked if the Bills try to get Cook the ball in space as a receiver, especially since he caught 32 passes for 258 yards and two scores in the regular season.
Josh Allen OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Iain MacMillan
Just because I'm fading Josh Allen's passing yards, doesn't mean I'm going to fade him in every aspect. In fact, I think the Broncos' secondary will force him to take off with his legs more often than he'd like.
It's also worth noting how much more Allen runs with the ball in the playoffs compared to in the regular season. In the regular season, he averages 37.3 rushing yards per game while in the playoffs he averages 56.3, which is well above his set total for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Packers vs. Eagles Prop Bets
Tucker Kraft UNDER 36.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
This is a prime spot to fade Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, as Philly has allowed the fewest receiving yards to tight ends (591) in the 2024 season.
Kraft has cleared 36.5 receiving yards in eight of his 17 games this season, but he closed the regular season with just one game over three receptions in his final five matchups.
I’ll bet on the Philly defense slowing down another tight end this week.
Saquon Barkley UNDER 102.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
The key to beating the Philadelphia Eagles is slowing down their run game. The Eagles get over 48% of their offensive yards on the ground, 4% more than any other team in the NFL. That leads me to believe the Packers will do all they can to stop Saquon Barkley and they're already well equipped to do just that. The Green Bay defense ranks third in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 4.0 yards per rush.
I'll bet on them containing Barkley enough to keep him UNDER 102.5 rushing yards on Sunday.
DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (+200) – Iain MacMillan
Despite A.J. Brown being the No. 1 receiving option for Philadelphia, you'd be surprised to find out DeVonta Smith has one more reception and one more touchdown than Brown this season with 68 receptions and eight touchdowns.
With that being the case, he presents the better value to find the end zone on Sunday at 2-1.
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Prop Bets
Jalen McMillan Anytime TD (+160) – Peter Dewey
We’re going to get another edition for the Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore rivalry on Sunday, as the Washington Commanders take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round.
Lattimore may make it tougher for Baker Mayfield to get his top target the ball, so I’m aiming to find another option in the vaunted Buccaneers passing game.
Enter rookie receiver Jalen McMillan.
Over the final five weeks of the regular season, McMillan reeled in 24 of his 31 targets from Mayfield for 316 yards and seven touchdowns, finding the end zone at least once in every one of those games.
Overall, McMillan has eight scores in the 2024 season, and he’s quickly become an important part of this offense with Chris Godwin out and Cade Otton banged up.
Washington ranks just 16th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense, and it’s given up 25 passing scores in 2024.
I love McMillan to find the end zone in this matchup at +155 odds.
Bucky Irving OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Peter Dewey
This is a great matchup for Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, who has played 55 percent or more of the snaps in each of the last three games for Tampa.
Irving has cleared this line in two straight games, now he’s facing a Washington defense that is allowing 4.8 yards per carry on the season and ranks just 17th in EPA/Rush.
If the Bucs give Irving 15-plus touches like he’s seen the last four weeks (clearing this prop three times), he should have a big game against this defense.
Terry McLaurin OVER 4.5 Receptions (-155) – Peter Dewey
I’m shocked to see this receptions number so low for Washington star Terry McLaurin, especially against a Tampa Bay defense that ranks 21st in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
McLaurin has five or more catches in 11 of his 17 games this season, and he’s easily the No. option in this offense when it comes to the passing game.
This is a no-brainer, especially if Washington falls behind in this one.
