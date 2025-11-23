Best NFL Week 12 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target A.J. Brown, This Quarterback Sunday)
Looking for an anytime touchdown scorer for Sunday’s action?
The SI Betting team has you covered, as NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks each week, attempting to help our readers cash in on a plus-money prop.
There are a ton of intriguing games on Sunday, including a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams that could have a few players that are worth a look to hit paydirt.
This week, we’re targeting a star receiver looking to get on track and an intriguing mobile quarterback in the earlier slate of games. But, we'll have a three touchdown scorer picks released at SI Betting later on Sunday for that Bucs-Rams contest.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each pick for Week 12’s action.
Best NFL Week 12 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+140) – Peter Dewey
- Daniel Jones Anytime TD (+360) -- Iain MacMillan
A.J. Brown Anytime TD ( +140)– Peter Dewey
This may seem like a crazy pick after Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown told people to get rid of him in fantasy, but I’m buying his involvement in this offense on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas has one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, ranking 31st in passing scores allowed (23), 25th in EPA/Pass, 28th in passing yards allowed and 26th in opponent completion percentage.
So, Jalen Hurts should be able to move the ball through the air with ease in Week 12.
On Sunday night in Week 11, Hurts targeted Brown 11 times, and the star wideout came down with seven receptions for 49 yards. He played over 90 percent of the Eagles’ snaps, and he set a season-high in targets and receptions.
I believe Brown is trending upward at the moment heading into a great matchup against a weak Dallas defense. Brown was targeted just once in the Eagles’ win over Dallas earlier this season, and I think they’ll continue to make a concerted effort to involve him more in Week 12.
Daniel Jones Anytime TD (+360) -- Iain MacMillan
The Kansas City Chiefs have allowed the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season, with five total touchdowns being score by opposing quarterbacks.
That should be music to the ears of Daniel Jones, who's in the midst of his best season as a rusher, already scoring five touchdowns with his legs.
He's a great dark horse bet to find the end zone on Sunday.
