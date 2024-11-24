Best NFL Week 12 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Bucky Irving, This Receiver on Sunday)
What's better than placing a few anytime touchdown scorer bets for Sunday's NFL action?
The SI Betting team is back for another week of Anytime TD picks, and we have one running back and one receiver to target -- both with favorable matchups.
Peter Dewey is eyeing a Tampa Bay back who found the end zone in his last game while NFL betting inside Iain MacMillan has a receiver that could return a massive payout if he finds the end zone.
Here's a breakdown of each of the picks for Sunday's action.
Best Week 12 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+105) – Peter Dewey
This isn’t a flashy play, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has an ideal matchup in Week 12.
The rookie is coming off a bye, and he had one of his best games of the season in Week 10, rushing for 73 yards and a score on 13 carries against the San Francisco 49ers.
Irving, who has scored in three of his last five games and four of his last seven, is now facing a New York Giants defense that allows the most yards per carry in the NFL.
While the Giants have only given up eight rushing scores, it’s hard not to back Irving since he’s been the most consistent runner in Tampa Bay’s three-headed backfield. At +105, he’s a solid bet to tear up one of the league’s worst defenses.
Michael Wilson Anytime TD (+340) – Iain MacMillan
Michael Wilson is the clear No. 2 wide receiver and No. 3 pass-catcher on the Arizona Cardinals, and now they get to face a Seattle Seahawks team that ranks 25th in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate since Week 6.
Wilson has already scored three touchdowns this season while the Seahawks give up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
If you’re looking for a dark horse bet to score a touchdown on Sunday, there are none better than Wilson.
