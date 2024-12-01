Best NFL Week 13 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Nico Collins, This Rookie Receiver)
Who's ready to kick off December football with a few winners in the anytime touchdown scorer market?
The SI Betting team is back for another week of anytime touchdown plays, and NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has a No. 1 receiver that you must bet to hit paydirt on Sunday.
Last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving found the end zone to hit one of our picks. So, why not go back to a rookie in Week 13?
Peter Dewey has a rookie wideout that should thrive in a favorable matchup on Sunday.
Here's a breakdown of the top anytime touchdown scorer picks for Dec. 1.
Best Week 13 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Nico Collins Anytime TD (+125) – Iain MacMillan
- Ladd McConkey Anytime TD (+155) – Peter Dewey
Nico Collins Anytime TD (+125) – Iain MacMillan
No team gives up more passing touchdowns per game than the Jacksonville Jaguars, allowing an average of 2.1. Their defense has also been the worst in the league all season, ranking dead last in opponent EPA. That’s going to set up well for the Texans’ offense, specifically their pass game.
Nico Collins has made an immediate impact since returning to action, hauling in a combined nine receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown in his two games since he’s returned. Now that he's found his stride again, he’s going to eat against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL.
Let’s remember he caught 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Texans’ first game against the Jaguars in Week 4.
Ladd McConkey Anytime TD (+155) – Peter Dewey
Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey has been on fire as of late, catching six passes for 123 yards in Week 11 and six passes for 83 yards in Week 12.
McConkey has become the No. 1 receiver for Los Angeles, reeling in 49 of his 69 targets for 698 yards and four scores this season.
While he hasn’t scored since week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, McConkey has an ideal matchup on Sunday.
The Chargers take on the Atlanta Falcons, who have been awful at defending the pass this season, giving up 21 passing scores (fifth most in the league) while ranking 29th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Justin Herbert should have a big game under center, and McConkey is the receiver I’d trust the most to hit paydirt given his recent workload in this offense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
