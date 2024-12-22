Best NFL Week 16 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Bucky Irving, This Tight End on Sunday)
There are just three weeks left in the NFL regular season, which means there are only three more Sunday's with full NFL slates for us to bet on some anytime touchdown scorers!
Every week, the SI Betting team shares our favorite players to find the end zone, and this week is no different.
Peter Dewey is eyeing a running back that is coming off one of his best games of the season -- and now has a great matchup -- on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has an intriguing long shot bet that you just can't miss.
Here's a full breakdown of our top picks for Week 16's action.
Best Week 16 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+100) – Peter Dewey
- Chigoziem Okonkwo Anytime TD (+460) – Iain MacMillan
Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+100) – Peter Dewey
Even money for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead back against a terrible run defense?
Sign. Me. Up.
Bucky Irving, who has been dealing with a back injury, is coming off arguably his best game of the season in Week 15, where he ran for 117 yards on 15 carries against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Now, Irving and the Buccaneers get to face a Dallas Cowboys team that is allowing 4.8 yards per carry on the season and has given up 22 rushing scores – the most in the NFL. Irving has run away with this backfield – at least as the top rusher – and I expect him to hit paydirt for the seventh time this season on Sunday.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Anytime TD (+460) – Iain MacMillan
The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to defend tight ends all season, allowing the second most touchdowns (9) and third most receptions (85) to the position.
That should set up Tennessee Titans tight end, Chigoziem Okonkwo, to have a big game. He has thrived when Mason Rudolph has been in, including last week when he hauled in eight receptions on 10 targets when Rudolph played the second half.
If you’re looking for a dark horse touchdown scorer with a big potential payoff, Okonkwo is your guy.
