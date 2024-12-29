Best NFL Week 17 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Jonnu Smith, This Running Back Sunday)
Six games have already come and gone in Week 17 of the NFL season, but that doesn't mean there aren't enough matchups to bet on some anytime touchdown scorers on Sunday!
Each week, the SI Betting team shares their favorite picks in this prop market, and in Week 16 we cashed a play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving.
Now, MacMillan is looking to target a running back set at some longshot odds while Dewey has his eye on one of the NFL's top tight ends in the 2024 season.
Without further ado, here's where we're leaning for Week 17!
Best Week 17 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Jonnu Smith Anytime TD (+200) – Peter Dewey
- Ameer Abdullah Anytime TD (+275) – Iain MacMillan
Jonnu Smith Anytime TD (+200) – Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith has arguably been the team's No. 1 option in the passing game since Tua Tagovailoa returned from his concussion this season, and I think he’s undervalued in this market against the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland has allowed just four scores to tight ends this season, but Smith is seeing a ton of volume in this offense – and he could be in line for more if Jaylen Waddle misses a second straight game in Week 17.
Smith has found the end zone in four of his last six games, scoring five touchdowns overall during that stretch (he has six total in the 2024 campaign).
Plus, Smith has 51 targets and 43 receptions over that six-game stretch, seeing three games with at least 11 targets. That’s some major usage, and Miami has not shied away from him to target Tyreek Hill or Waddle more.
I love this play with oddsmakers setting Smith as more of a longshot to score this week.
Ameer Abdullah Anytime TD (+275) – Iain MacMillan
The Las Vegas Raiders have the benefit of facing a weak defense in the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints rank second last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate since Week 10. That should set up nicely for Ameer Abdullah, who has been the more impressive running back for the Raiders in recent weeks.
Abdullah has also been a receiving threat for the Raiders, combining for 12 receptions for 105 yards over their last two games, scoring a touchdown in each of them. I love this bet at almost 3-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.