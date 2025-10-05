Best NFL Week 5 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Chris Godwin, This Tight End on Sunday)
It’s time for a bounce-back week when it comes to the anytime touchdown scorer market!
After failing to hit our picks in Week 4, the SI Betting team is back and looking to deliver in Week 5 with four teams on the bye – the first week of byes in the 2025 season.
There are a lot of intriguing matchups on Sunday, including an AFC East battle on Sunday night between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.
Each week, SI’s Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan will pick one player from Sunday’s slate as their favorite pick to hit paydirt, and we’ll keep track of each hit – and miss – throughout the campaign.
Last week we suffered some tough beats, as Ray Davis (+310) and Matthew Golden (+210) both failed to find the end zone. Dewey may have been on the right track with the Golden bet, as Jordan Love threw multiple touchdowns, but Romeo Doubs (three touchdown catches) stole the show for Green Bay.
In Week 5, we’re looking to get back on track with picks for a pair of pass catchers on Sunday.
Here’s the full breakdown of each touchdown prop for a loaded Week 5 in the NFL.
Best NFL Week 5 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+220) – Peter Dewey
- Juwan Johnson Anytime TD (+245) – Iain MacMillan
Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+220) – Peter Dewey
Chris Godwin made his season debut in Week 4 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and immediately saw a major role in the offense, receiving 10 targets from Baker Mayfield.
While Godwin came down with just three catches against the Philadelphia Eagles, he played 80.6 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, a sign that he’s not going to be limited going forward this season.
The Bucs take on the Seattle Seahawks this week, and they have given up six scores through the air in 2025 despite a pretty favorable schedule. Godwin’s target share is extremely intriguing, and it is worth noting that he had five receiving scores in seven games in 2024.
With Mike Evans (hamstring) out, Godwin is a great bet to find the end zone in Week 5.
Juwan Johnson Anytime TD (+245) – Iain MacMillan
Juwan Johnson has seen the third most targets this season amongst right ends with 31, behind only Jake Ferguson and Trey McBride.
Now, he gets to face a Giants team that has given up the 10th most receptions to tight ends this season.
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback, Spencer Rattler, hasn't been as bad as you may think. Now that he gets to face a relatively soft Giants defense, he's going to get plenty of opportunities to throw to Johnson, especially in the red zone.
This is a great dark horse touchdown bet at +245.
